RPO, Coming to a Park Near You

By Staff

RPO Outdoor logo

The City of Rochester brings classical culture to a park near you.

The City’s Around the Town Neighborhood ensemble concert series is free to the community and scheduled to take place every Tuesday of this month at 6:30pm, at various parks around the city.

“RPO Around the Town concerts are an opportunity for families to get outside, meet their neighbors, and experience the joy of world-class, classical music right in their backyards,” said Mayor Evans. “I’m proud to continue the City’s longstanding support of the RPO to provide these free, family-friendly, outdoor concerts for city residents.”

Each quadrant of the city will host a different ensemble, each with a different combination of instruments.

Here is a full list of dates:

• Tuesday, July 5: Southwest Quadrant: RPO Jazz Trio – Susan B. Anthony Square, 31 Madison St.

• Tuesday, July 12: Southeast Quadrant: RPO Wind Quintet – Barrington Park “Park Avenue Green,” on the corner of Barrington Street and Park Avenue.

• Tuesday, July 19: Northeast Quadrant: RPO String Quartet – Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center lawn, 500 Norton St.

• Tuesday, July 26: Northwest Quadrant: RPO Brass Quintet – Maplewood Rose Garden Pavilion, 24 Driving Park Ave.

“We always look forward to our free July Around the Town performances,” said Curt Long, President and CEO of the RPO. “It’s a great chance for Rochester audiences to hear the talented musicians of the RPO performing fun and diverting programs in our parks and in our neighborhoods. We are also eagerly anticipating Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik leading the RPO in our inaugural free concert at Parcel 5 on July 8. Thank you to the City of Rochester for this continuing partnership that brings the sounds of the RPO out into the community.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chairs to sit on.

The Around the Town concert series is sponsored by Mayor Malik Evans and the City of Rochester and produced in partnership with the Maplewood Neighborhood Association, the Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood Association, the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance and the Park Avenue Neighborhood Association.

The full schedule of Around the Town performances is available at www.cityofrochester.gov/aroundtownconcerts.