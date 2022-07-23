RPO Has Kicked Off its 22-23 Season

In the Community: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra logo.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) have kicked off their 2022-23 Season.

Music Director, Maestro Andreas Delfs will lead the orchestra to even greater heights in its 2022–23 Philharmonics series after a triumphant first season with a mix of classic treasures, contemporary surprises, world-renowned guest artists, important premieres and passionate musical storytelling.

Since the 2022-2023 Season, M & T Bank has been the RPO’s Season Sponsor and we’re happy to welcome them back for their 4th consecutive year. The Pops Season is sponsored by Wegmans and Canandaigua National Bank.

Starting with an all-Beethoven concert, Beethoven’s 5th, in September, the Philharmonics Series doesn’t let up, closing with The Resurrection Symphony. Beloved classical treasures include Brahms Requiem, Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique, and Strauss & Stravinsky, with exciting contemporary works by Jennifer Higdon, Wynton Marsalis and an RPO-commissioned World Premiere by Derrick Skye.

Rarely performed works by Sibelius, Schulhoff, Rossini, and Dvořák add depth, while virtuosic and world-famous guest artists will bring new flavors: conductors Mei-Ann Chen, Vinay Parameswaran, and Mario Venzago; pianists Stephen Hough, Jonathan Biss, and Inon Barnatan; violinists Gil Shaham, Tai Murray, and Stefan Jackiw; cellist Zlatomir Fung; and percussionist Colin Currie. February’s A Celebration of Black Composers: The Rochester Connection will include works by William Grant Still, Duke Ellington, and the premiere of an RPO Co-Commission by James Lee III, “Freedom’s Genuine Dawn.”

Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik will celebrate his 29th RPO season with a Pops series that truly offers something for everyone, starting with COUNTRY LEGENDS: The Nashville Songbook with vocalist Rick Brantley in September, right through DANCING IN THE STREET: Music of Motown in May. Other Pops highlights include the return of Troupe Vertigo performing its dare-devil circus feats to Jeff Tyzik’s original music, Decades: Back to the 80s, and The Envelope Please, featuring Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award-winning songs. Guest artists include world-renowned double bassist and jazz vocalist Nicki Parrott, the soulful Shayna Steele, Broadway vocalists Doug LaBrecque and Lisa Vroman, and trumpeter Byron Stripling. Harry Potter fans will no doubt rejoice at Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ in Concert on the Pops series in October.

The 2022-23 season will also include diverse specials like Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in Concert featuring Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar®-winning score live to film and Windborn’s Music of Queen featuring greatest hits such as We will Rock You, Somebody to Love, and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The popular Sunday Matinee Series will take place at Nazareth College’s Beston Hall at the Glazer Music Performance Center and family favorites are the anchor of the OrKIDStra Season performed at Hochstein School of Music and Dance.

Subscriptions for the full season are on sale now, those who subscribe can enjoy special discounts, priority advance booking, money-saving coupons to area restaurants, and much more.

Single tickets for shows, excluding The Nutcracker, Gala Holiday Pops, and Handel’s Messiah, are on sale beginning July 19 by visiting www.RPO.org, calling RPO Patron Services at 585.454.2100, or by visiting us in-person at the box office at 255 East Avenue.

For more information, visit www. rpo.org.