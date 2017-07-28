RPO to Perform Free “Around the Town” Concert Aug. 1

By Staff –

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will perform one of its free ensemble concerts as part of its “Around the Town” concert series Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, in the Maplewood Rose Garden Pavilion, at 24 Driving Park Ave.

The RPO and the city of Rochester have partnered to present the event.

If the weather is inclement, the performance may be moved indoors, to School No. 5 at 555 N. Plymouth Ave, officials said.

Interested individuals may contact the city’s special events office, at 585-428-6690, for additional information regarding the event.

