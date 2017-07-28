Search
Saturday 29 July 2017
From Information to Understanding

RPO to Perform Free “Around the Town” Concert Aug. 1

Jul 28, 2017Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on RPO to Perform Free “Around the Town” Concert Aug. 1

By Staff –

 

rpo-300x108The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will perform one of its free ensemble concerts as part of its “Around the Town” concert series Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, in the Maplewood Rose Garden Pavilion, at 24 Driving Park Ave.

The RPO and the city of Rochester have partnered to present the event.

If the weather is inclement, the performance may be moved indoors, to School No. 5 at  555 N. Plymouth Ave, officials said.

Interested individuals may contact the city’s special events office, at 585-428-6690, for additional information regarding the event.

