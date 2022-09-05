RTS Adding New Route to Provide Daily Service to Bay Street and the Rochester Public Market

In the Community: From Regional Transit Service (RTS)

Photo from https://www.myrts.com/Secondary-Nav/Newsroom/Enjoy-the-Ride/Article/337/Introducing-Rt-71-Public-Market-Special

Regional Transit Service (RTS) recently announced the addition of a new route that will provide daily service to Bay Street and the Rochester Public Market in the City of Rochester. Route 24 Bay Street began service on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Like other Local Routes, Route 24 Bay Street will operate from 5 a.m. to Midnight on weekdays and 6 a.m. to Midnight on weekends. It will run every 30 minutes on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every hour at all other times of the day and week.

In the summer of 2021, following the launch of the Reimagine RTS transit system redesign, RTS added the Route 71 Public Market Special to provide service to the Rochester Public Market on Thursdays and Saturdays. With the new Bay Street route providing an improved level of service to the market every day, it will replace Route 71 starting September 5. In addition to the Public Market, Route 24 Bay Street will also provide access to destinations such as Eastman School of Music, World of Inquiry School #58, Thomas P. Ryan Recreation Center, and John James Audubon School #33.

Additional changes going into effect on September 5 include minor timing changes to help improve connectivity and the customer experience. Customers can learn more about the changes for September 5 on the RTS website at https://www.myrts.com/preview. Customers who have questions about these changes or anything related to RTS service are encouraged to contact RTS customer service by filling out the Contact Us form on our website or calling 585-288-1700.

For all other information, visit www.myRTS.com.