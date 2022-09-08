RTS Adjusts Masking Policy on Buses and in Facilities

Masks are encouraged, but optional

Photo from https://www.myrts.com/

Effective immediately, masks are optional for customers and employees on all Regional Transit Service (RTS) vehicles and in all RTS facilities. The change in this RTS policy comes after the announcement today by Governor Kathy Hochul that the mask mandate on public transportation is no longer in effect.

“This change in the RTS policy on masks reflects our continued efforts to follow guidance from Governor Hochul, the New York State Department of Health, the CDC, and TSA, to ensure public transit is safe for our employees and customers,” said RTS CEO Bill Carpenter.

“As Governor Hochul stated in her announcement today, ‘masks are encouraged, but optional.’ I appreciate our customers and employees for being respectful of everyone’s choices on this issue.”

RTS encourages all customers and employees to stay home and away from public transit if you are sick, have COVID-19, or believe you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

