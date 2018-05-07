RTS Seeks Community Input on Transit Redesign

By Staff –

Regional Transit Service (RTS) has announced the company is in Phase 3 of it new “Reimagine RTS Study,” after RTS recently hired an outside consultant to conduct the study in an effort to redesign the public transit system in Monroe County.

As part of the company’s current proposal, CEO Bill Carpenter said the agency has proposed creating new crosstown routes to help riders travel long distances, like from Greece to Irondequoit and from Irondequoit to Henrietta; as well as increased service on 10 frequent rider lines, which would increase service on those lines during the weekends.

The new “Frequent Network” would also include buses that run every 15 minutes, Carpenter said.

“With the Frequent Network, now you can easily and predictably make your connections to know, ‘hey when I get off here, there will be a bus here in 15 minutes,” he stated.

During the first few phases of the study, RTS sought community input to find out what changes to the system would benefit riders most, and the company will hold 30 additional public information sessions throughout the month May to continue the process.

“Phase three of Reimagine RTS marks an important step forward for the future of public transportation in Monroe County,” Carpenter stated. “Our customers told us they want faster, more direct service, shorter wait times, and more frequent service. While the draft recommendation from our consultant embraces those priorities, we want to continue our conversation with the community and gather their feedback so we can improve on this draft recommendation.”

Visit https://reimagine.myrts.com/ for additional information regarding the study.

