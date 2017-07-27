Greece Democratic Committee Member Announces Candidacy for Town Council

By Staff –

Rumella Cameron has announced she will run for a seat on the Greece Town Council in Ward 2.

According to Cameron, she’s the first black woman to serve on the Greece Democratic Executive Committee, and, if elected, she will be the first black female to serve on the council.

She hopes to bring more diversity to the board.

“As you may know, there is a lot going on in the town of Greece that is not being discussed or addressed at Town Hall, and I want to be the first to start those conversations,” Cameron said in a press release. “I look forward to being the voice for my constituents, and bringing more diversity to Town Hall. Together we will empower our neighbors to get more involved in government, and make the Greece Town government more accessible to minority populations. With your help and support, together we will move Greece forward.

In addition, “Now more than ever, we need accessible public servants building trust between constituents and their government; and, for far too many, Greece town government has continued to operate as a bastion for the well-connected few,” Monroe County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Jamie Romeo stated. “Change is coming to the Town of Greece.”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/RumellaforGreeceTownBoard for additional information regarding Cameron’s candidacy.

