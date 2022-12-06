Rundel Library North Terrace Project Wins Rochester Design Award

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

The Rundel Memorial Library North Terrace Improvement Project, a component of the ROC the Riverway Waterfront Revitalization Program, recently won the Community Design Center of Rochester’s annual Reshaping Rochester Design Award for large projects.

“I want to congratulate the design team for this well-deserved award and thank them for their commitment to excellence and creativity,” said Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans.

“The Community Design Center of Rochester is an outspoken champion for community vitality through purposeful design, so this recognition clearly demonstrates that our progress on the ROC the Riverway Program is matching its original vision to transform the Downtown riverfront into a vibrant public realm. I am grateful that Governor Kathy Hochul shares that vision and continues to support ROC the Riverway with her investments in Rochester.”

The Reshaping Rochester Award recognizes exemplary projects and initiatives that positively impact people, neighborhoods and the community. The $9.8 million Rundel Library North Terrace Improvement Project was one of seven finalists in the category for projects over $5 million.

Completed in August and one of almost 30 ROC the Riverway projects, the improvement transformed an uninviting, concrete picnic area into a public terrace befitting the iconic status of the historic Rundel Memorial Library building. The design features a river overlook, an outdoor performance space and a work of public art that interprets Rochester’s historic and evolving relationship with the Genesee River and the Erie Canal.

The design team and sponsors included the City Bureau of Engineering; the Rochester Public Library; LaBella Associates; Bayer Landscape Architecture; Bero Architecture; Crane Hogan Structural Systems; Cannon & Noto Enterprise; Hewitt Young Electric; Chevo Studios; Empire State Development; the NYS Dormitory Authority the Friends & Foundation of the Rochester Public Library; and RG&E.

