Russia Successfully Launches Soyuz-2.1b Rocket From Snow Covered Space Base

SAKHNA, Russia — The Russian Aerospace Forces – the aerospace forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1B from Site 43 of the Russian spaceport of Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the federal state of Sakha on Feb. 2.

For the first time this year, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a space rocket from a snow-covered cosmodrome.

The Plesetsk Cosmodrome is a 64-year-old Russian spaceport located in Mirny, 800 km north of Moscow, and was inaugurated in 1957.

The Soyuz-2 is a modernized version of the Soyuz rocket developed by Russia. It is a three-stage launch vehicle for placing payloads into low Earth orbit. The 2.1b version adds an upgraded engine (RD-0124) which greatly increases the specific impulse of the upper stage.