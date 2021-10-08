Salsa Star Tony Succar’s Music Doc To Open Panamanian Film Fest In Hollywood 

By Cesar Arredondo

Salsa singer Tony Succar’s music documentary “Más de Mi” will kick off the Panamanian International Film Festival in Los Angeles, Oct. 7-10 at Hollywood’s Raleigh Studios.

The documentary, directed and produced by Succar, chronicles his journey from humble beginnings as an unknown indie artist recording in his parents’ garage to winning one of the most prestigious honors in Latin music.

In 2019, Succar was nominated for four Latin Grammys for his record “Mas de Mi,” winning for Best Salsa Album and as Producer of the Year.

“Más de Mi” will be part of the four-day festival that spotlights the emerging film industry in Panama and creates exchanges and networking opportunities with the film industry in the U.S.

This is the fest’s seventh annual edition.

Born in Lima, Peru, Succar immigrated with his family to the United States when he was two. Music runs in Succar’s family. His father, Antonio, is a pianist and his mother, Mimy, is a singer. Also, his paternal great-grandparents are Mexican composer Lauro Uranga and Spanish flamenco dancer Rosa Rodríguez Valero. His maternal Japanese-Peruvian great-grandparents also sang and played musical instruments.

When he was 3 years old, Succar began playing the Peruvian cajon with his parents’ group in both private and business events around Miami.

After earning degrees in music, Succar took over his family’s band.

“Más de Mi” is Succar’s second studio album. The first, which he produced, was “Unity: The Latin Tribute to Michael Jackson,” a salsa take on the King of Pop’s biggest hits. This album featured Tito Nieves, La India, Kevin Ceballo, Michael Stuart, Jon Secada, Jennifer Peña, Jean Rodríguez and Obie Bermúdez. Succar is also featured in all the album tracks.

He also worked as a producer of a music film inspired by the album, capturing a musical tribute to Jackson by over 40 musicians and artists in various cities.

That makes “Más de Mi” Succar’s second film production.

“The purpose of ‘Más de Mi’ is to inspire people to follow their dreams, despite the obstacles, and never to give up,” said the singer about his movie. The salsa star is expected to attend the festival’s red carpet and his film’s screening on Oct. 8. A question-and-answer session and reception will follow.

Also featured at the Panamanian International Film Festival in Los Angeles are “Blursday,” a dramatic film by director Sergio Guerrero Garzafox, and “COVID-19 Sins & Virtues,” produced and directed by various Latino filmmakers in lockdown during the pandemic, including Yeniffer M. Behrens, Mauricio Mendoza, Oscar Torre, Hugo Garcia, Caroline Brethenoux, Hernan de Becky, Cesar Gamino, Juan Gil, Marabina James, Miguel Paredes, Shanay Patalano, Jesus Schettino and Alex Toedtli Mera.

The fest is also presenting a Panamanian shorts program.

For more information, visit http://piffla.com.

