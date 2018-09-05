Sandra J. Simon Appointed New Director of Special Projects and Education Initiatives

By Staff –

Sandra J. Simon has been appointed Director of Special Projects and Education Initiatives for Mayor Lovely Warren’s administration.

Simon is leaving her current position she has held since 2014 as the City’s Affirmative Action/EEO/Diversity and Inclusion/ADA Officer to assume her new role on the Mayor’s senior management team.

“Sandra’s longstanding dedication and service to the Rochester community make her the consummate public servant and her commitment to fairness and equality will ensure that she will work on behalf of all city residents,” said Mayor Warren. “I have no doubt that the outstanding work she has done for us for the past 12 years will continue in her new role, and that our citizens will benefit from her efforts.”

In her new role, Simon will work to advance Mayor Warren’s agenda of providing better educational opportunities for the citizens of Rochester, including such projects as the Mayor’s 3-to-3 initiative. Simon will work closely with the Rochester City School District and other agencies that primarily promote education, especially those that concentrate on the formative years of kindergarten through grade 6.

She will also spearhead special projects and programs as assigned by the Mayor.

Simon first joined the City of Rochester in September 2006, where she worked in the Purchasing Department as the MWBE Officer. She held this position for 8 years.

Prior to her employment with the City of Rochester, Simon held positions with the American Red Cross, RTS and the Center for Dispute Settlement, where she achieved the status of Certified Mediator and Arbitrator for the 7th Judicial District of the N.Y. State Unified Court System.

“I’m excited to take on this important role in Mayor Warren’s administration and advancing the goal of helping all of Rochester’s citizens reach their full potential, especially our children,” Simon said. “Rochester is in the middle of a tremendous economic transformation–and with change comes opportunity. I look forward to the challenge of making sure all of our citizens can share in those opportunities.”

As the new Director of Special Projects and Education Initiatives, Simon replaces Allen Williams, who left the role to pursue other unspecified opportunities.

