School Board Extends Search to Fill Vacancy

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

The search to fill the vacant seat on the Rochester City School District Board of Education continues.

Candidates now have until 5 p.m. Oct. 13 to apply.

The board initially received fewer than a dozen applicants, according to president Van White. He said some of those candidates remain under consideration.

The board has to fill the seat vacated by Natalie Sheppard, who resigned Aug. 28 to take the position of deputy Democratic commissioner for the Board of Elections. The board has met in executive session to discuss the vacancy. White said he is unable to discuss details.

At about the time the board posted the vacancy, the community learned of the death of Daniel Prude.

Speaking for himself and not on behalf of the board, White said potential candidates may have had their attention diverted.

“I was concerned that citizens, citizen advocates and potential leaders of the district were rightfully preoccupied with other significant and important things,” he said. “I thought it was important, from my standpoint, to give people an opportunity to keep the post open so that people could pay attention and apply if they wanted.”

By law, the board has to have seven members. But White said it still can conduct business without the full number.

The person selected will serve through the end of 2020. However, White said it’s typical that the appointment is extended to fill out the term. The seat is up for election next year. The seats held by White and vice presdient Cynthia Elliott also are up for election in 2021.

To be considered, candidates must:

be a U.S. citizen;

be 18 or older;

be able to read and write;

be a legal resident of the district;

be a member of the same party as the person who vacated the office;

be a qualified vote under Election Law §§5-102.

Furthermore,the person cannot be an employee of the Rochester City School District and cannot have a family member on the board. The person also cannot hold another elective office or be a candidate for office. The person also cannot have been removed from a school district office within one (1) year preceding the date of appointment or election to the board.

Applicants need to mail a letter of interest, biography and resume or curriculum vitae to: Kallia Wade, District Clerk, Rochester Board of Education 131 W. Broad St. Rochester, NY 14614

The information can also be emailed by the deadline to board.of.education@rcsdk12.org

After applications are reviewed, an interview schedule will be established.