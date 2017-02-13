School Board Member Malik Evans to Run For City Council

By Staff

Rochester City School District school board member Malik Evans has announced he will run for Rochester City Council.

“Our best ideas come from family, neighbors, friends, colleagues and even detractors,” Evans said in a statement. “In this national political climate of discord and exclusion, it is more important than ever to unite as a community, to create a future in which we can all prosper.”

According to Evans, the problems in the city school district stem from problems in the larger community, and he will focus on jobs, neighborhoods, and youth, if elected.

“I will work to strengthen our city by creating a Rochester where neighborhoods are safe and strong, good-paying jobs are the standard, and our children and youth have the opportunity to grow into contributing members of society,” he stated.

Evans has been a school board member since 2003, and previously served as board president, from 2008 to 2013.

His term on the city school board will end in 2019, and Evans will be seeking one of five at-large seats in his bid for city council.

“I look forward to talking to voters in the city of Rochester to communicate my vision for a vibrant Rochester, and hear their hopes and concerns about the future of our city,” he stated.

