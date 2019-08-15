School Board President Van White to Take Questions

City residents can ask questions of school board president Van White at a forum on Aug. 15.

Rochester Board of Education President Van White is scheduled to take questions at a roundtable community conversation.

The session is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15 at Community of the Savior Church, 4 East Henrietta Road. The church is next to McDonald’s on Mt. Hope Avenue in College Town.

The session is part of a quarterly series that rotates through each of the quadrants in the city. White has been joined at previous roundtables by school board members Judith Davis, Liz Hallmark and Natalie Sheppard.

The discussion are organized by the Take It Down Planning Committee, Faith Community Alliance, Movement for Anti-racist Ministry and Action Coalition. The concept started late last year and grew from a sense that citizens were frustrated at the short amount of time they were allotted to speak at board meetings. Howard Eagle, who is involved in the coalition, approached White with the idea.

“The agenda is fluid,” White said. “People ask questions and I answer to the best of my ability.”

White said he expects questions about the recent judicial decision preventing the city from holding a referendum on the school board. He said he also expects questions about the district’s plan that is before the state Education Department. White said the district received a letter from the state saying that the most recent plan addresses most of the Education Department’s concerns, but additional revisions are required and are due by Aug. 30.