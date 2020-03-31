Search
Tuesday 31 March 2020
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

School No. 7 Becomes Site for Grab-and-Go Meals

Mar 30, 2020Education, Featured NewsComments Off on School No. 7 Becomes Site for Grab-and-Go Meals

Staff reports

RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade, left, at a March 15, 2020 news conference about the district response to school closings. Provided by RCSD.

City children have one more place to pick up a meal during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting March 31, the Rochester City School District added School No. 7, 31 Bryan St., to its list of meal distribution sites. Grab-and-go meals for school-aged youth will be available at School No. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

School No. 7 joins seven other RCSD locations and nine R-Centers that have been providing grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner meals to students since schools closed in mid-March.

The other RCSD sites, open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, are:

  • East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.,
  • Dr. Freddy Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.,
  • former Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park,
  • James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.,
  • John Williams School No. 5, 555 N. Plymouth Ave.,
  • Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St., and
  • Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave.

The R-Centers, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, are:

  • Adams Street, 85 Adams St.,
  • Avenue D, 200 Avenue D,
  • Carter Street, 500 Carter St.,
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.,
  • Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.,
  • Flint Street, 271 Flint St.,
  • David Gantt, 700 North St.,
  • Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave., and
  • Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.
Previous PostHospitals Plan for Worse-Case Scenario COVID-19 Surge

Related articles