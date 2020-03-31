School No. 7 Becomes Site for Grab-and-Go Meals

Staff reports
City children have one more place to pick up a meal during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting March 31, the Rochester City School District added School No. 7, 31 Bryan St., to its list of meal distribution sites. Grab-and-go meals for school-aged youth will be available at School No. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
School No. 7 joins seven other RCSD locations and nine R-Centers that have been providing grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner meals to students since schools closed in mid-March.
The other RCSD sites, open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, are:
- East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.,
- Dr. Freddy Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.,
- former Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park,
- James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.,
- John Williams School No. 5, 555 N. Plymouth Ave.,
- Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St., and
- Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave.
The R-Centers, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, are:
- Adams Street, 85 Adams St.,
- Avenue D, 200 Avenue D,
- Carter Street, 500 Carter St.,
- Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.,
- Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.,
- Flint Street, 271 Flint St.,
- David Gantt, 700 North St.,
- Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave., and
- Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.