School No. 7 Becomes Site for Grab-and-Go Meals

Staff reports

RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade, left, at a March 15, 2020 news conference about the district response to school closings. Provided by RCSD.

City children have one more place to pick up a meal during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting March 31, the Rochester City School District added School No. 7, 31 Bryan St., to its list of meal distribution sites. Grab-and-go meals for school-aged youth will be available at School No. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

School No. 7 joins seven other RCSD locations and nine R-Centers that have been providing grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner meals to students since schools closed in mid-March.

The other RCSD sites, open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, are:

East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.,

Dr. Freddy Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.,

former Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park,

James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.,

John Williams School No. 5, 555 N. Plymouth Ave.,

Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St., and

Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave.

The R-Centers, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, are: