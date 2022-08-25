Sebrone Johnson to Head Operations for E3 Rochester

In the Community: Innovative MAG-RCSD program receives M&T Bank grant funding

Sebrone Johnson. Photo provided by Excellus BCBS

Sebrone O. Johnson has joined E3 Rochester as vice president of operations.

In this role, Johnson will focus on fostering a positive charter school environment and building support for better K-12 educational opportunities for students and families in the city of Rochester. Johnson most recently served as senior vice president of operations for the Urban League of Rochester. He is the senior pastor at Greater Harvest Church in Rochester.

“Sebrone’s passion for making a difference for Rochester’s youth is well known in our community,” said Bryan Hickman, E3 Rochester executive director. “As an organization, E3 Rochester is committed to supporting meaningful change in K-12 education to improve the lives of children. We’re thrilled to have Sebrone join us in a leadership role to help carry out our mission.”

E3 Rochester was founded in 2012 to drive systemic change in Rochester’s K-12 education. E3 has spearheaded collaboration among Rochester charter schools, including developing and supporting the GoodSchoolsRoc application portal. Through GoodSchoolsRoc.org, families can apply to all 25 area charter school locations with one simple application. Almost one quarter of all K-12 public school students in Rochester now attend a charter school.

“All children in Rochester should have access to a high-quality education,” said Jim Brush, E3 Rochester board chairman. “Sebrone will bring vital support to Rochester charter schools that provide life changing experiences for families and the community as a whole.”

Johnson attended Union College and St. John Fisher College, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in applied mathematics and economics. He also holds a master’s of divinity from Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School and an executive ELP from Duke University. He worked for more than a decade in Manhattan and the surrounding areas, specializing in high tech startups and other entrepreneurial endeavors, before returning to Rochester.

Sebrone serves as the ecumenical chairperson for the Rochester Black Leadership Commission on Health and the chair of the African American Health Coalition. He is a member of the University of Rochester Medical Center Community Advisory Council, Education Trust NY Coalition, New York ESSA Leadership Learning Circle. In addition to serving as a member of the board of trustees for E3 Rochester, he previously served on the board of Vertus Charter School.

Sebrone’s honors include being named an All-American Scholar, a Northstar Network Healthcare Fellow, a presidential scholar and named a Winthrop Hudson Scholar by Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School.

For more information, visit e3rochester.org.