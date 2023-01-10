Brouk Retains Position as Chair of Mental Health Committee

In the Community: From the office of Senator Samra Brouk

Senator Samra Brouk. Photo provided.

Huge congratulations for Senator Samra Brouk, who was recently joined by her family at the State Capitol today as she took the oath of office and officially began her second term representing the 55th Senate District.

Family will play a major role in the Senator’s policy agenda as she works to confront the maternal mortality crisis facing area families, improve our schools and childcare options, and invest in better mental health care across the state.

“I look forward to applying my experience as a new mom in the legislature, as well as continuing to improve care and wellness in our communities as Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee,” Brouk said.

“After the hardships presented by the pandemic, our families are ready for the investments we need to renew our economy, improve our schools and keep our families safe and healthy—my mission as Senator is to secure these investments and changes for our families’ futures.”

As Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee, Senator Brouk is focused on improving crisis care, delivering better care to underserved populations, and expanding the dwindling mental health workforce through targeted investments. Budget and policy priorities will build upon the success of the newly established 9-8-8 Mental Health and Substance Abuse Crisis Lifeline, cost of living adjustments for mental health care and human service workers, and community forums meant to solicit input and connect families directly with resources.

In addition to retaining her position as Chair of the Senate Committee on Mental Health, Senator Brouk was also appointed to the following committees: Children & Families; Cities 2; Consumer Protection; Health; Internet & Technology; and Veterans, Homeland Security & Military Affairs. The Senator will use these appointments to deliver crucial resources and policy improvements for our community and state, and looks forward to joining her colleagues in service to our families.

Brouk also recently announced a summary of her record of historic accomplishments on behalf of the constituents in the 55th Senate District and said she will continue to transform mental health and invest in our region.

“As my first term comes to an end, I am incredibly proud of all that my office has accomplished in support of those living in Senate District 55,” said Brouk. “In addition to responding to attacks on our bodily autonomy by a radical supreme court, I have remained focused on strengthening our mental health system and fighting for long-overdue investments in our communities.”

Senator Brouk is concluding her first term, and currently serves as the Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee and sits on the Senate Health, Education, Elections, Aging, and Alcoholism and Substance Abuse committees. Additionally, Brouk co-chairs the Joint Senate Task Force on Opioids, Addiction & Overdose Prevention.