Seneca Park Zoo to Celebrate “Teacher Appreciation Day”

By Staff –

The Seneca Park Zoo will offer all Monroe County teachers free admission during Teacher Appreciation Day, Sunday, Oct. 1.

Teacher Appreciation Day will give teachers and their families an opportunity to meet education animals up close, and learn about the ZooTeen program to share that information with their students, the zoo said.

“With inquiry-based and STEM-related programs for grades preschool through high school, teachers can find the right program for their students, subject, and curriculum needs,” the Seneca Park Zoo Society’s executive director, Pamela Reed Sanchez, stated. “All Zoo Society education programs also meet Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and New York State P-12 Science Learning Standards.”

Participating teachers will receive an informational Teacher Guide and classroom poster, a 15 percent coupon to use in the ZooShop, and a chance to win a free expedition, ZooMobile, or Butterfly Beltway program.

Teacher Appreciation Day will take place during regular zoo hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit http://senecaparkzoo.org/ for additional information regarding the zoo.

