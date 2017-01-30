Seneca Park Zoo to Offer “Free Youth February”

By Staff

Monroe County will again offer Free Youth February, a new program at the Seneca Park Zoo.

The special admission offer will provide residents up to five free youth admissions, with one paid adult, throughout the month of February.

Each paid admission will also receive a voucher for one free visit this summer.

“Last year, we had a fantastic response to our first-ever Free Youth February, proving that the Seneca Park Zoo is a wonderful place to visit all year around,” Dinolfo stated. “We want to again invite the community to come enjoy all that the zoo has to offer during the winter months.”

The free youth admission offer will also be valid during Winter Recess for city students, according to zoo officials.

“Guests visiting the zoo in February may also spot animals they don’t usually see – many are more active on colder February days,” zoo director Larry Sorel stated. “Animals like the Amur tigers, Canada lynx, polar bear, and gray wolves are very active during the colder months here in Rochester.”

This will be the second time the admissions special has been offered at the zoo, which is open year-round, except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Now through March 31, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. (9:30 a.m. for members) until 4 p.m., and the price of adult admission, ages 12-62, will be $10.

Visit www.senecaparkzoo.org for additional information regarding the program.

