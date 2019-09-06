Sentencing of Former RPD Officer Moved Again

Patti Singer

Hall of Justice. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

The sentencing of Michael Sippel, the former Rochester Police Department officer found guilty in May of assaulting Christopher Pate in 2018, has been moved again – seemingly for the final time.

Sippel originally was scheduled to be sentenced in July. The date was moved to August, and then to Sept. 9.

Now, it is set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16, and that date apparently is etched in stone.

Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Gina Clark, who prosecuted the case, said the defense requested time to file paperwork associated with a motion to have City Court Judge Thomas Rainbow Morse overturn the verdict. Clark said Morse instructed the defense that the sentencing date will not be moved again.

Morse ruled in a bench trial that Sippel was guilty of third-degree assault against Pate in May 2018.

Clark said a motion to set aside or modify the verdict is common in high-profile cases. But it’s unlikely to be upheld in a bench trial, in which the judge and not a jury rendered the verdict.

“You’re asking for the judge to change his mind,” Clark said, adding that the motion is more procedural if the defense files an appeal.

A call to Sippel’s attorney, Clark Zimmerman, was not immediately returned.

Clark said the delays have been a little frustrating for the prosecution because they draw out the process. “We like to see things get done,” she said.

Body-camera footage presented at the trial showed the physical confrontation between Pate and officers, which resulted in Pate sustaining a broken orbital bone, among other injuries. Sippel was indicted by a Monroe County grand jury. Officer Spenser McAvoy, Sippel’s partner, was not indicted.

“This case has never been about whether police officers can use physical force to effect a valid arrest – they can,” Morse wrote in a one-page decision he read in May. “This case has never been about whether citizens can resist arrest whether it is authorized or not – they can’t. This case has always been about what happened between officers McAvoy and Sippel and Christopher Pate on the afternoon of May 5th 2018 and legal issues surrounding that street encounter.”

Sippel and McAvoy attempted to stop Pate because he appeared to resemble a suspect. The incident escalated over whether Pate showed ID. Pate repeatedly said that he was not the person the officers sought.

As a result of the misdemeanor conviction, Sippel was fired from the Rochester Police Department.

The city released the body camera footage in early July.

On Aug. 5, Pate filed a lawsuit against the city of Rochester, Sippel, McAvoy, four other officers, a sergeant and “other unidentified members of the Rochester Police Department.”