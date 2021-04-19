Seroja Recovery Likely To Cost Up To $155 Million

PERTH, Australia — The clean-up bill for Tropical Cyclone Seroja will stretch into the hundreds of millions, with 126 homes along Western Australia’s mid-west coast rendered uninhabitable.

Around 170 properties have been destroyed or severely damaged, and 491 have sustained moderate or minor damage. Around 250 properties are to be assessed.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm estimates the cost could be many times spent on the Wooroloo bushfires, which destroyed 86 homes near Perth in February.

“It’d be much more than that. You’re into AUD 100 million ($77.38 million) to AUD 200 million ($154.75 million) — somewhere around there,” he said on April 15.

Premier Mark McGowan said the damage was extraordinary.

“It was a dramatic event, and many people’s homes, livelihoods, and no doubt some people’s mental health, has been impacted by what’s occurred,” he said.

“It’s quite extraordinary to see what the cyclone did to some people’s businesses and homes.”

Power is yet to be restored to 13,500 homes and businesses in the area, and phone connectivity is still severed in some places.

“The power poles basically were snapped off on the way through, and so clearly that will take some time to fix,” McGowan said.

Some 36 public schools have been cleared to open for term two next week, but 10 schools are still being assessed.