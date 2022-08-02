By Simona Kitanovska

A Sex Pistol artist has created a giant double anarchy symbol from wildflowers in a British garden.

The Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall, in the United Kingdom, has revealed its new floral wildflower design by Jamie Reid.

Known for his works with the Sex Pistols Jamie has created eleven acres of glorious wildflowers.

They include corn marigold, corn chamomile, cornflower, bees and other vital pollinators – within the Devon gardens’ Valentine’s Field.

The project named Ova is supposed to represent a shared and ancient bond with the earth, nature and the seasons, values Heligan believes are “deeply meaningful” to their gardens.

Alasdair Moore, Head of Gardens and Estate said, “We are so pleased to have had the opportunity to work with the artist Jamie Reid.

“The Ova symbolizes the eight-fold year and to have Jamie’s design quite literally rooted in Heligan’s soil is a beautiful thing.”

Johanne and Russel Tulley with their son Finley, aged 6, at the Wildflower Meadow which has come into bloom at The Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall, in the U.K. on July 28, 2022. (SWNS/Zenger)

The project was led by Heligan, John Marchant Gallery, the Sensory Trust and the Order of Bards, Ovates and Druids, alongside the National Wildflower Center.

The wildflower display is now in bloom and alive with the sounds of bees and other vital pollinators, and the team have mown paths through the field enabling visitors to immerse themselves within the spectacular sight.

Jamie Reid said: “OVA symbol representing rebirth and growth and healing, and encompasses the points of the 8-fold year, the solstices and equinoxes which will be revealed throughout the year at Heligan”

Moore added: “The exciting thing is that the happenings great and small around the Ova will continue for months to come, with Druids, music and celebrations to come.

“We hope it will be a good excuse for everyone, for friends and family, to come together at the Ova and take a stroll through the eight-fold year in bloom.

“The project is also just a great way just to get out into the wildflowers and appreciate the buzz of pollinators amidst the drifts of corn marigold, corn chamomile and cornflower.

“It’s all about the beauty!”

Gallerist, curator and art director, who has worked with Reid for years, said: “Although Reid is known primarily for the deployment of Situationist strategies in his iconic work for the Sex Pistols and Suburban Press, the manifold strands of his art both continue that work whilst showing us other ways in which we can mobilize our energy and spirituality.

“It is this dialectic between Gnosticism and dissent that lies at the heart of Reid’s practice and makes him one of the great English iconoclastic artists.

“Jamie Reid’s unique vision articulates and gives form to some of the key issues of our times.”

