Sheriff’s Office Investigates Racist Graffiti in Perinton

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

File photo

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating incidents of racist graffiti in the Whitney Road area of Perinton.

Before 7 a.m., July 2, a passerby on Whitney Road west of Route 250 reported racial slurs, swastikas and “KKK” spray-painted in red on the front of the management office of the Pines of Perinton.

Further investigation found similar graffiti spray-painted in red at another building at the Pines and other locations – a business and a graduation sign at a house on Whitney Road and at a house on Park Street in the village of Fairport. All the locations are within a half-mile radius of the Pines.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking surveillance video from homeowners and businesses in the area. The Sheriff’s Office also is looking for other buildings that may have been defaced.

“I hesitate to say too much about intent because we want to go where the evidence takes us and see who did it and what their intent was,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Dep. Capt. Andrew DeLyser. “ … It’s amazing the amount of different motivations you can come up with for something like this.”

Because all the graffiti was in red, DeLyser said it could be the same person responsible. But the investigation was in its early stages at midday. “We don’t want to close our minds to another possibility,” he said.

DeLyser said the Sheriff’s Office would devote the resources to find who was responsible.

“It’s important to the community,” he said. “One thing about the Sheriff’s Office, we all live in Monroe County. I live in the town of Perinton. It’s my community. On a personal level, that makes me angry.”