Should I List My Rochester Home FSBO or Hire a Real Estate Agent?

If you are getting ready to sell your Rochester home, you have a few decisions. The first decision you will need to make is whether you go the For Sale by Owner route or hire a real estate broker. Hiring a broker may be the better option, and here are a few reasons why.

How Much Is Your Home Worth?

One of the biggest mistakes in an FSBO scenario is not asking enough for your home. According to the National Association of Realtors, about 8% of homes listed in 2020 were FSBO. Many of those homes were undervalued or overvalued by the homeowner.

When you work with a realtor, a market analysis is done to ascertain the true value of your home. This means you do not undercut yourself and leave money on the table. According to HomeLight, For Sale By Owner properties sell for about 6% less than homes sold by agents. Don’t risk losing money; hire a realtor to sell your Rochester property.

Do You Know How to Market Your Home?

Sticking a sign in the front yard is not the best way to attract qualified buyers when selling your Rochester property. A real estate agent has a complete kit of marketing tools to advertise your home to qualified buyers. Qualified buyers have been pre-approved for a mortgage and are ready to make a buying decision.

It takes training and experience to properly market a property with the goal of a fast sale and getting the asking price. Realtors are experts in marketing and can help you to sell your home faster. Realtors have access to MLS (multiple listing services). When you hire a realtor, you hire every realtor in your area. Every licensed agent has access to the MLS, which can bring more qualified buyers to your door.

They Bring Unique Experience to the Table

Real estate professionals sell homes all the time. They have developed the skills and knowledge to answer home buyers’ questions, present all the positives of your home, and connect with highly qualified buyers. Selling property is an acquired skill set.

Most homeowners feel uncomfortable talking to people they have never met about their home. It can be difficult to negotiate with buyers for many people or stand firmly on an asking price. A realtor negotiates on your behalf.

Realtors are highly experienced in negotiation and in sales tactics. A “seller’s agent” acts as the seller’s advocate during the selling process. They use their highly developed skill set to ensure that your Rochester property sale is smooth.

They Have a Network

Rochester realtors have a network of support. They are ingrained in the community and have access to a wide range of resources, including property lawyers, insurance agents, title recording companies, and more. Realtors have a wealth of resources to help you quickly sell your home without stress.

According to the National Association of Realtors, in 2020, about 5.64 million homes were sold. Each of those homes required a team of experts to facilitate the sale. Real estate professionals have relationships with all the experts needed to facilitate and close a property sale in Rochester.

Expert Advice And More

When you hire a realtor, you are taking the step of having someone in your corner with a fiduciary responsibility. That means your selling agent will move in your best interest throughout the process. It also means that you will have access to expert advice. If you have a question about the process, your realtor will answer it.

Realtors can advise you on how to make your home more appealing to buyers. They will be by your side throughout the entire process of the sale.

As you can see, there are benefits for both listing your home FSBO and hiring a real estate agent. Do your research and make to make the best decision for your home.