Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Celebrates 100th Anniversary

In the Community: From Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc./Theta Omega Sigma Chapter

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., one of the nation’s leading historically Black sororities recently celebrated their 100th anniversary with a Centennial Scholarship Ball.

With over 100,000 members and 500 chapters around the globe, the Theta Omega Sigma Alumnae Chapter is proud to serve the Rochester community. The chapter recently hosted a Centennial Scholarship Ball, “A Night with the Rhoyals” a sold out event on Friday, November 4 at the Strathallan Hotel, 550 East Avenue.

The Rochester chapter was chartered on October 23, 1999. Since its charter, the chapter established a Rhoer Club auxiliary, where members mentor, guide and teach life skills to young women ages 12-18. The chapter also works collaboratively to implement their national programs in swim safety, education, financial literacy, health and wellness, and youth empowerment.

The sorority hosted the fundraiser at this year’s Centennial Scholarship Ball to increase the amount of money the chapter awards annually. To date, 30 recipients have been awarded with nearly $18,000 in scholarships.

The sorority’s goal is to remove barriers to college access and increase success for Rochester students. To help remove the barriers of college bound Rochester high school seniors, the group provides its scholarships through the Romunda Harris-Fonville Scholarship Fund.

The Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, was organized on November 12, 1922, in Indianapolis, Indiana and is an international sorority 100,000 members strong worldwide. From seven young educators, Sigma Gamma Rho (SGR) has become an international service organization comprised of women from every profession. SGR was founded on and continues to be steadfastly committed to the tenets of excellence in scholarship, sisterhood and service. The Rochester chapter was established on October 23, 1999.

