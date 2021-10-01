Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Launches New Charity to Help Marginalized Community Members

By: Telisha McIntyre

TelishaMcintyre@minorityreporter.net

Pictured from Left to Right: Trina Duncan, Bridgette Jones Waters, Taneika Thompson, Jessica Lewis, August Dunlop, Torri Cowans and Vanessa Ryland-Buntley

Theta Omega Sigma, the Rochester Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority recently established a new charity called the Yellow Tea Rose Foundation, Inc.

The new foundation is established as a 501c3 tax exempt, non-profit organization that serves as the charitable arm of the local chapter with a mission to provide programs and services to the most economically and educationally marginalized members of our community.

” We understand the importance of collective responsibility and how to work together to make a real impact in the communities in which we are from,” explains Jessica Lewis, President.

The foundation recently received a $3,000 mini grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation which they used to host a virtual vaccine education program in two City of Rochester zip codes with some of the lowest vaccine rates.

Maya Crane of Rochester Area Community foundation explained “Every grant process is different but for the Community Vaccine Education Grant we wanted to turn the grant around pretty quickly so it was less than 3 weeks once the application was submitted. Some grant applications can take several weeks or months to process depending on the size of the grant”

Targeting zip codes 14605 and 14619, there were over 80 registrants for the virtual event. Lewis said they also conducted a survey of participants after the conclusion of the event.

“Survey responses indicated the event was educational and effective at curbing misinformation. Over 68% of survey respondents indicated they were definitely or more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine after attending the program, while nearly 95% of respondents indicated they were definitely or more likely to share what they had learned from the program with a friend or family member.”

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority organization was organized November 12, 1922 on the campus of Butler University . Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally through community service, civil, and social action.

Lewis says they have other programs and events being planned to address education, poverty and health in the community.

“We have partnered with several organizations to host programs, community service projects and educational symposiums to reach targeted demographics impacted by systemic inequities.”

