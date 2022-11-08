Simcona Drives Growth & Innovative Solutions in Rochester

Company is Marking 60th Year with Expansion and New State-of-the-art Manufacturing Division in Gates

Simcona's New Control Panel Manufacturing Facility at Mile Crossing Boulevard.

Simcona, one of the region’s leading supply chain partners delivering engineering, sourcing, procurement, logistics, inventory management, and manufacturing services, is marking its 60th anniversary with continuing sales and job growth, and innovation.

Simcona’s evolution has been driven by building on its roots and six decades of experience in sourcing and inventory management for manufacturing customers – it is an authorized stocking distributor now representing more than 100 leading industry manufacturers.

Sixty years later it is now combining its expertise in sourcing with manufacturing services.

Simcona Launches New Division – Simcona Control Panel Manufacturing

Panel Builder at Work in New Manufacturing Facility at Mile Crossing Blvd.

Over the last two years Simcona has achieved growth in its employment and facilities. In its four locations it now employs more than 70 people and its facility investment in Rochester now reaches 130,000 square feet.

The Simcona Industrial Park on Mt. Read is home to its distribution services, corporate headquarters, a 50,000 square foot Distribution Warehouse, a newly renovated 20,000 square foot Multiconductor Cable Manufacturing Facility with all new equipment and energy-efficient features, and 15,000 square foot building housing operations and engineering offices.

Marc Iacona, President & CEO, Simcona.

“This expansion has fulfilled two goals for us,” said Marc Iacona, Simcona’s president and chief executive officer. “One, control system manufacturing is an area of growing demand, and two, we were able to diversify our offerings. We were already selling the individual components, so it made sense to also assemble them into a final product and make Simcona more relevant to customers.”

Simcona Control Panel Manufacturing has allowed the company to substantially ramp up capacity offering full turnkey panel assembly for customers of all industries and sizes. It builds to print or design and to unique requirements.

“The market for industrial control panels is strong and growing primarily due to outsourcing and increased demand for automaton, says Iacona. “The equipment we build controls power and information for any automated piece of equipment including lift systems, transportation, heavy/industrial equipment, utilities power distribution, materials handling systems, energy management, oil and gas transport, manufacturing automation, process automation, HVAC, pump systems and food processing.

Simcona also made a significant capital investment in workstation equipment in the new space to help prep incoming jobs, to become efficient and green, and position the company for even further growth.

Distribution Services Warehouse at Mt. Read Blvd.

Its recent rapid growth also took place during the pandemic, something Iacona attributes to not only the rising demand for what it sells and makes and also to,

“Our commitment to consistent communications with our customers and understanding their needs. Our teams kept in touch with customers.”

As the company's capabilities have expanded, so has its geographic reach, bringing in more new business from the northeast, eastern seaboard, all along the Great Lakes, and into the Midwest.

“It has been an incredible journey as the company has evolved into one of the leading and most innovative distributors and contract manufacturers in New York State,” says Iacona. “I am enormously grateful to our dedicated and committed staff, our partners and suppliers, and our loyal and valued customers. As we look to the future, our goal is to continue to be innovators and leaders in our industry and invest in technology, infrastructure, and most importantly, the people who will continue to help grow our business.”

Throughout Simcona’s growth the company has maintained a strong commitment to Rochester, where Iacona’s father, Louis Iacona, and his partner Simon Braitman opened up shop in an 1800 sq. ft. loft opposite Kodak Park in 1962. Iacona says, “When you are planning for expansion one always has choices, but at those decision junctions, I made the decision to keep our facilities in and invest in Rochester.”

Today, Simcona is a leading distributor and contract manufacturer in the United States, providing employment for over 70 individuals across 3 facilities, occupying a total of 130,000 sq. ft. The privately held company is a family-owned and operated company and was founded 60 years ago in 1962.

For further information, visit https://www.simcona.com/.