SiriusXM Debuts New Automotive Show Targeting African-American Interests in Cars

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – After hitting the airwaves in July 2015, with a monthly automotive show, “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com” expands to SiriusXM with a weekly 30-minute multicultural show, which premieres during Black History Month. The weekly show kicks into gear on SiriusXM Channel 141 on Friday, February 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Encore broadcasts will occur every Sunday and Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET and 1:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

The fast-paced show, which will now be carried on HUR Voices channel 141, will bring its listeners conversations with many of today’s industry influencers, innovators, trendsetters and pioneers. The show will also highlight the latest automotive safety recalls, too!

“Not only will our listeners be inspired after hearing first-hand from our guests who have paved new roads and shattered numerous windows, no pun intended, they’ll also learn the best means to navigate the cumbersome car-buying process, too,” according to the show’s host and executive producer, Jeff Fortson. Fortson, who has over 25 years of automotive corporate and automotive retail experience, has penned several comprehensive automotive car-buying guides for such media staples as Black Enterprise, Ebony, Essence and AOL.com.

Since the launch of “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com,” the show has covered everything from the legal and social welfare aspects of autonomous vehicles to how to calculate a lease by hand to allowing listeners to hear in-depth conversations with such trailblazers as the highest ranking Black executive in the industry, General Motors’ recently retired global design chief Ed Welburn, to Ellenae Fairhurst, the first Black female to acquire both a Lexus and an Infiniti new-vehicle franchise.

Non-satellite subscribers can tune into the program through the Web on every Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET on 1280kxeg.com, the KXEG app or the station’s radio app.

HUR Voices is the home to such nationally recognized programs as “Cafe Mocha,” “Weekend with Ed Gordon,” “The Willy Jolley Show” and “The Daily Drum.” Fortson says, “My team and I are blessed and honored to join HUR Voices and to have SiriusXM’s only multicultural automotive show that is designed for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers alike. After tuning in, we want our listeners to feel empowered, inspired and informed.”

