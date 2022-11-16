Sister Grace Miller to Receive Human Service Lifetime Achievement Award

In the Community: The Executive Board of the Federation of Social Workers

Photo from https://houseofmercyrochester.org/radical-compassion-sr-grace-miller

Sister Grace Miller was recently selected by the Executive Board of the Federation of Social Workers to receive their 2022 W. Burton Richardson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award was presented to Miller at their 16th Annual Human Service Worker of the Year Awards luncheon on November 3rd at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Ever since the Civil Rights movement of the 1960’s, Sister Grace Miller has been a strong voice in our community for the poor, the homeless, people with mental illness who have been abandoned on the streets, people of color, people who face discrimination in housing and employment, and others who have few effective advocates in a world where empathy and compassion are increasingly becoming endangered values.

Sister Grace has been a Sister of Mercy for more than 60 years. In 1985, she could see that homelessness was a serious problem in Rochester and there simply weren’t enough shelters to meet the need.

Recognizing this, she opened the House of Mercy and ran the homeless shelter for more than 35 years. Under her direction, the House of Mercy provided care for thousands of people in need of housing, clothes and food each month. Sister Grace Miller’s selfless dedication to improving the quality of life for others has made the Rochester community a better and more compassionate place.

The Monroe County Federation of Social Workers IUE-CWA Local 81381 has represented social workers, caseworkers, examiners, child care workers, investigators and child support examiners, as well as seniors and supervisors in those titles, who are employed by Monroe County at the Department of Human Services, Monroe Community Hospital, the Child Support Enforcement Unit and the Children’s Center for more than 60 years.

The Monroe County Federation of Social Workers is located at 740 Driving Park Avenue, Suite A, Rochester, NY 14613. The Federation was founded in 1959 and currently has more than 850 members.