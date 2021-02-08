So Far, No Data on Number of COVID-19 Vaccines for Blacks, Latinos

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

New York state has yet to release data on the number of Blacks and Latinos who have received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine. File photo

How many Blacks and Latinos have received COVID-19 vaccine is an open question because the state has not released data.

In the week of Feb. 2, Minority Reporter asked the University of Rochester Medical Center and Common Ground Health, who are part of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub, for the number of minorities who have received doses.

Both said they were waiting for the state to let them know and they would pass along the numbers.

Vaccine availability is an issue since the state expanded the eligibility criteria without having enough vaccine. The state receives its supply from the federal government. The state then apportions vaccine among the counties.

The state has said equitable distribution is a priority. But without any data, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Health are not accountable.

At one point, the state says 86% of doses received in the Finger Lakes have been administered. But that percentage wasn’t parsed by more detailed demographic or geographic information.

Minority Reporter asked Common Ground and the URMC for the percentage of available doses that were delivered and administered in minority areas. Those could be different because not all doses could have been used.

The state and Monroe County have held vaccine clinics for minority communities. Locally, county health officials have worked with churches and in one instance said they went door to door to tell residents about the vaccination clinic and arranged transportation. Dr. Michael Mendoza, commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health, said Feb. 4 that about 400 vaccines would be administered at one upcoming clinic.

Further questions about distribution of the scarce resource were raised in late January with reports that URMC had sent an email that suggested some people who were part of its Executive Health Program could receive vaccine. Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart and City Council member Mary Lupien wrote to UR President Sarah Mangelsdorf to get an explanation.

She and URMC chief executive officer Dr. Mark Taubman posted a message they sent to university leadership. They said there was no special clinic and that only people eligible under the state’s protocol were vaccinated. They did acknowledge that people “well-connected” to UR received the email unintentionally. However, they said those people were eligible to receive vaccine but “should not have received preferential treatment by being invited to the clinic.”

Meanwhile, reporting on the toll of COVID-19 in Black and Latino communities seems to have stalled. The surveillance report that had been provided by the URMC Center for Community Health & Prevention has not been updated since Nov. 18. A spokeswoman said the report is hold and referred to Monroe County. Requests of the county have gone unanswered.