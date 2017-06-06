Rochester Contemporary Art Center

137 East Avenue Rochester, NY 14604 585.461.2222 www.rochestercontemporary.org

Global Online Purchasing begins June 6 at 10am. Remember the ages old proverb: “Delaying your buying will result in crying.” ; ) Thank you for your support!

Not sure how purchase 6×6 Artworks Online?

Visit roco6x6.org

Use the colored navigation arrows on the left to view the artworks.

Select your favorite artwork and click “Add to Cart”.

Choose shipping method: “I’ll Pick Up” or “Please Ship to Me”.

Checkout with PayPal using your credit card. You do NOT need a PayPal account.

After completing checkout, you will receive an email revealing the artist(s) name!

Artworks from 2017 will be shipped via USPS and will arrive by July 27, 2017.

If you need further assistance, call us at 585-461-2222.

Which artworks are already sold? Is there a way that I can shop online for only the available artworks? Artworks that are sold are marked with a colored dot. The 6×6 site has two buttons in the top left corner that allow you to switch between “All” view and “For Sale” view.

Gallery Hours: Wed – Sun 1-5 pm / Fri 1-9pm

Admission: $2 / free for members