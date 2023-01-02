Solutions-Oriented Conferences Needed In 2023

Op-ed by A. Peter Bailey

A. Peter Bailey. File photo.

It is time for us Black folks, especially those in North American (USA), to clearly understand that our lack of unity is for all practical purposes a huge gift to white supremacists. In 2023, we must cease giving them that gift. My biggest wish for the upcoming year is that Black folks who believe in unity get together and decide on the best ways to promote and protect our health, economic, political, educational, technological, and communication interests. Black folks need solutions-oriented conferences for true believers.

Other wishes include the following:

That many more Black folks in this country understand that the most successful way to promote and protect our group is serious unity.

That people of African descent throughout the world especially on the African continent clearly understand that a lack of unity makes them susceptible to economic exploration by North Americans (USA), Europeans, and Asians.

That people of African descent in North America, the African continent and throughout the world make sure that their children are being taught by serious educators who have a strong commitment to Pan-Africanism.

That black people in North America recognize that our cultural contributions, especially in music, are being economically and psychologically exploited when great black cultural artists such as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Mahalia Jackson, Miles Davis, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Little Richard, Staple Singers, B. B. King, Temptation, the Four Tops and numerous others are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since that place was put together by people exploiting black culture.

Finally, I extend thanks to my family members, my close friends, and others who inspire and support me as a Pan-Africanist, journalist, writer, and professor.