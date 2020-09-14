Some Voters Need to Reapply for Absentee Ballot for November

Staff reports

Some voters will need to resubmit an application for an absentee ballot for the November election, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Democratic Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz wrote in a news release Sept. 8 that she recently learned that a portion of registered voters received letter telling them “their absentee ballot application was reviewed and we are unable to process it due to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.28.”

The letters were mailed Aug. 26. They went to about 17,000 voters who filled out an absentee application between May 12 and June 19, 2020 and selected “temporary illness or physical disability” in section 1 and selected “any election held between these dates” in section 2.

The confusion arose because at the time, the executive order applied only to the primary. The state has since changed the law and an absentee ballot can be requested for any reason.

But that still leaves some people needing to reapply for an absentee ballot for November.

Voters who received the letter or have questions can do the following:

Go to absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/ and you may complete the application through the online portal.

If you do not have online access, Board of Elections staff can complete with you by phone. Call (585) 753-1550.

Email mcboe@monroecounty.gov to request the application be redone.

Additionally, all voters in Monroe County, per the Governor’s Executive Order 202.58 will receive details about the various ways registered voters can cast ballots.