Something to Think About: Distorting the Truth About Gender

Op/Ed by Rev. Michael Vaughn –

I know that we live in a society where sometimes logic and wisdom are thrown out because of politics, emotions and—not to be rude, but—just plain ignorance. For example, while there were people going “crazy” over allegations of sexual abuse by Justice Kavanaugh, those same people completely ignored the sexual abuse claims against Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison.

The “MeToo movement did not call for the congressman’s resignation, the woman making the allegations did not get to tell her story and there was no demand for FBI investigations; seems like a double standard! If 36 year old allegations are bad, what about allegations that is less than five (5) years old?

Let me say this; having transgendered boys competing in girls sporting events and dominating is just not right. Also, having sanctuary cities and states is just ludicrous. So, now what’s the latest thing to come out? The definition of gender!

This article is called, “Something to Think About” and this discussion is one reason why we need to think. Mayor Lovely Warren and other politicians are “outraged” at the Trump administration’s desire to define gender with the definition, “Sex means a person’s status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth. The sex listed on a person’s birth certificate, as originally issued, shall constitute definitive proof of a person’s sex unless rebutted by reliable genetic evidence.”

Where have we come as a society that we have to define what is male and female? It is completely frustrating to know that just because a very small number of people wish to identify themselves as something other than the gender that God created them to be, the very definition of gender needs to changed!

In my humble opinion, this is an abomination and it is what concerns me at times with the African-American religious community in their continued support of politicians that promote and support such ignorance. Less than 10% of black pastors actually preach this gender confusion in their churches yet a majority of them stand with Mayor Lovely Warren on the issue. The question is, if you won’t preach it why do you support it?

What is being stated publicly is that Mayor Warren and the other politicians are fighting against discrimination that would result towards the LGBTQ community. While I one hundred percent disagree with the LGBTQ community regarding their lifestyles and agenda, I would not support discriminating against them; that is wrong. However, redefining gender from being solely male and female that is based on biology is something that I will never support. God did not make a mistake in making two genders, male and female. Because this society has decided to introduce additional “genders” is sad and irrelevant. God’s way is the best way and we have done pretty good for a very long time with the two genders!

However, my point is that we have to look beyond what the politicians are saying regarding discrimination and look very closely at what the Trump administration is proposing. They just want to clearly define that a baby is born either a male or a female. There is no discrimination here!

It is extremely sad when people will not be honest with the folks that they serve because of political agendas. If telling the truth does not get your agenda across then it may be that people don’t want your agenda. As I learned as a boy and believe as a Christian, “honesty is the best policy”. I like Mayor Warren and believe that she is a good person, however her stance on this issue is extremely troubling and I, for one, am very disappointed. Discrimination is bad and we don’t want to tolerate it however, lying is also bad and we shouldn’t tolerate it either.

Let’s not be fooled on this issue and let the Mayor and the other politicians know that we are against discrimination but are for defining gender as male or female! Just the way that God intended!

—

Rev. Michael Vaughn currently serves as senior pastor at New Wineskin Church in Rochester. Contact him at mvaughn.seniorpastor@newwineskin.org.

