Something to Think About: There is Still Time to Pursue Your Dream

Op-ed by Rev. Michael Vaughn

There is a woman in my church that I’d like to highlight in this article. She is a wonderful lady that loves the Lord and loves people. Her name is Lena Wilcox or Sister Lena as we affectionately call her.

I am highlighting her this week because at her age (greater than 60), she has decided to do something that she has wanted to do for a very long time, get her GED! During a conversation we had last year she stated that she has had this desire for a long time. but was not able to complete it. When I heard that, it was on and poppin’! I am one that believes that you should pursue your purpose and then (and only then) will you truly be fulfilled.

Sis. Lena has completed the first part of the requirements for getting her GED and now she just has to get the test scheduled, take the test, pass it and obtain her dream. The reason that I am highlighting her is because she has epitomized the idea that as long as there is breath in your body you can pursue the dream in your heart. There is a scripture in the bible, Prov. 29:18, that states that “without a vision, the people perish”. What this scripture is saying is that where there is no dream, mental image, the people cast off restraint and therefore can be easily distracted. When we have no goal, we have no focus. There are so many people that blame the lack of implementing their dream on folks around them; the white man, their parents, their job, their money (or lack thereof), etc. While I am not saying that these statements are not true, I am saying that they need not stop them from pursuing and obtaining their dream.

When you set your mind to something you automatically (and usually subconsciously) put up restraints that will keep you moving along the lines of that purpose. You will continue to move forward along those lines, regardless of the obstacles, hinderances, naysayers, etc. You are too fixated on where you re going to hear the wind (distractions) around you. This is what Sis. Lena is doing. She is the matriarch of the family and carries her husband and children in her heart and will do anything in her power to ensure that they have the best that she has to offer.

There are times when she is tired, and frustrated but she is continues to press towards the goal, the vision, mental image, that she has setup for herself. She is going to get that GED! We need to take that mindset and continue pressing in towards our goals and dream and not allow anyone to come along and distract or discourage us. There will always be people that will challenge what we have set out to do, for a variety of reasons. However, we have to keep our eyes on the prize and go after it with all the passion and energy that we can muster. Not to show them up but to accomplish the God-given dream, purpose that is pulsating in our belly!

Excuses are handles to enable you to carry your problems around and keep you from becoming your best you! Don’t allow the media or a political party define who you are and what you can and cannot do. You are made in the image of God and therefore you can do anything that you put your mind to. I am 100% confident that after the test that Sis. Lena will take in the near future, she will receive her GED and we will all celebrate her amazing achievement. We will celebrate her because she will have pressed through many obstacles and become an example of someone that did not give up and realized that there was still time!

I look forward to celebrating with Sis. Lena on that day! You can celebrate with her as well by mimicking her determination and start moving forward to see your dream come to pass; there is still time!

—

Rev. Michael Vaughn currently serves as senior pastor at New Wineskin Church in Rochester. Contact him at mvaughn.seniorpastor@newwineskin.org.

(The views expressed on our opinion pages are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or viewpoint of the Minority Reporter.)