Something to Think About: Being Thankful

Op/Ed By Rev. Michael Vaughn –

As I write this article we are a few days away from Thanksgiving. When I was coming up as a boy this was a time of reflection and to render thanks for all that we have in this country. Unfortunately, people have seemingly “lost their minds” during this time of the year. Some folks have started to look unfavorably on this day and others have started to try to make as much money on this day as possible. However, it would do us all good to do as I did as a boy and reflect on the goodness that God has provided to this nation.

I realize that this nation is far from perfect and that there is much room for improvement. However, there is no way that I would want to make my home anywhere else. While there are complaints about certain things that happen here in America, we do our best to try and make our country better. Even people that stated that they would move out of America if Donald Trump got elected President have stayed. They realized that they were just lying and know as Dorothy said from the Wizard of Oz, “there is no place like home”. Also, isn’t it very interesting that Americans are not jumping the border trying to get into Mexico? I have not heard of Mexico having a problem with illegal immigration (nor legal immigration for that fact). Also, the caravan of people that have left Central America because of the conditions there did not stop in Mexico. They have a dream to come to America. This is because they realize that there is much here in America and rightly or wrongly they want to be part of it.

God has richly blessed this nation and we need to take pause and give Him thanks. I am not saying that in the birth of this nation that everything was fair or nice but I am saying that this is the most blessed nation on the face of the earth. While we could think that it has come from our own doing, I believe that it is a result of the hand of God being on this country. When we get up in the morning and have a roof over our heads that is something to be thankful for. It may not be the “roof” we want but we do have one. Even those that are homeless have the opportunity to get to a shelter and enjoy a roof over their heads. There are countries where if you are homeless, the roof over you is literally the sky and the stars.

Once we get up we typically go to look for something to eat. Most people can go into the refrigerator and choose what they want (or don’t want). They can go to the pantry or if all else fails they can go to a fast food place and get something to eat. Even if we are unable to do all of that, here in America there are places that will ensure that no man, woman or child has to be hungry. It may not be the food they want but it is food that will keep them full. Here in America we throw away more food than many nations have to prepare. We indeed are a blessed nation and need to be thankful.

Here in America we can disagree with our government to the point of protesting in its face and that same government will protect our right to do it. However, there are many places where if you disagree with the government and protest against it, at best you will be jailed at worst you will be killed. We are blessed to have the opportunity for free speech here in America.

I could go on and on but I think you get the message. This is a time for being thankful and we ought not to taint this time with ultra liberal ideas that want to demean America as evil. Yes, she has some problems to overcome but she has a lot of potential and I for one thank God that I was born in the best country in the world! Thank you Lord for the United States of America!

Rev. Michael Vaughn currently serves as senior pastor at New Wineskin Church in Rochester. Contact him at mvaughn.seniorpastor@newwineskin.org.

(The views expressed on our opinion pages are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or viewpoint of the Minority Reporter.)