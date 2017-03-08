SOMETHING TO DIE FOR: THE LAST POETS DOC
Friday, March 10th 7:00 PM
The Last Poets is the name for several groups of poets and musicians who arose from the late 1960s African-American civil rights movement’s black nationalist movement. The name is taken from a poem by the South African revolutionary poet Keorapetse Kgositsile, who believed he was in the last era of poetry before guns would take over. The original users of that name were the trio of Felipe Luciano, Gylan Kain, and David Nelson. However, it is the versions of the group led by Jalaluddin Mansur Nuriddin and/or Umar Bin Hassan that have penetrated mass culture to a legendary degree. The Last Poets have been cited as one of the earliest influences on hip-hop music. With their politically charged raps, taut rhythms, and dedication to raising African-American consciousness, the Last Poets laid the groundwork for the emergence of hip-hop back then. Discussion will follow.
Friday, March 17th 7:00 PM
Nearly 40 years after his death, John Coltrane remains one of the most important figures in jazz history. Despite a brief recording career that lasted only from the early ’50s to his death in 1967, Coltrane revolutionized jazz and continues to influence musicians today. And as perhaps no other artist, Coltrane’s music came to articulate the struggle for Black liberation in the U.S., as his search to push the boundaries of jazz mirrored the increasingly revolutionary conclusions and aspirations of many involved in that struggle. Guest presenter, Dr. John Walker.
Friday, March 24th 7:00 PM
The Blues is a musical narrative of the daily challenges and struggles of a people. The same song may take on a different meaning when it is sung in a different era.
“You can say what you want to, but I won’t be goin’ to Viet Nam … ” — Leon Thomas
“I stood in line, down at the County Hall
I heard a man say, ‘We gon’ build some new apartments for y’all.’
–an’ everybody want to know why I sing the blues!
Well I been around a long time; people, I’ve really paid some dues…”
–BB King
Guest presenter, Doug Curry
MAGNIFICENT AFRICA – HISTORY OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA EXHIBIT
Come explore the history of the African Diaspora with our Magnificent Africa exhibit. This option is open to schools and large groups including 4th to 12th graders and adults. Please call ahead to schedule. The exhibit includes a 90 minute tour and discussion.
WEEKLY PROGRAMMING:
YOGA with Jim Thompson: INTERMEDIATE TO ADVANCED: Tuesday evenings 5:45 – 7:15; BEGINNING TO INTERMEDIATE “EASY” YOGA: Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15
AFRICAN WORLD HISTORY CLASS
–
Tuesdays, 7:45 pm*. Instructor/Facilitator Michael Campbell.
WEST AFRICAN DRUMMING WITH FANA BANGOURA: Saturdays at the Baobab.
Ages 14 through Adult: 9:30am-11am
Youth Ages 4-13: 11am-12pm
*Registration is open for 8 week sessions
**SPECIAL Introductory Rate: $20/month when paid in advance (50% Savings!)
The Baobab Cultural Center 728 University Ave Rochester NY 14607