SOMETHING TO DIE FOR: THE LAST POETS DOC

Friday, March 10th 7:00 PM

The Last Poets is the name for several groups of poets and musicians who arose from the late 1960s African-American civil rights movement’s black nationalist movement. The name is taken from a poem by the South African revolutionary poet Keorapetse Kgositsile, who believed he was in the last era of poetry before guns would take over. The original users of that name were the trio of Felipe Luciano, Gylan Kain, and David Nelson. However, it is the versions of the group led by Jalaluddin Mansur Nuriddin and/or Umar Bin Hassan that have penetrated mass culture to a legendary degree. The Last Poets have been cited as one of the earliest influences on hip-hop music. With their politically charged raps, taut rhythms, and dedication to raising African-American consciousness, the Last Poets laid the groundwork for the emergence of hip-hop back then. Discussion will follow.

Friday, March 17th 7:00 PM

Nearly 40 years after his death, John Coltrane remains one of the most important figures in jazz history. Despite a brief recording career that lasted only from the early ’50s to his death in 1967, Coltrane revolutionized jazz and continues to influence musicians today. And as perhaps no other artist, Coltrane’s music came to articulate the struggle for Black liberation in the U.S., as his search to push the boundaries of jazz mirrored the increasingly revolutionary conclusions and aspirations of many involved in that struggle. Guest presenter, Dr. John Walker.