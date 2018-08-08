Something to Think About: Abortion; Just Look at the Numbers!

Op/Ed by Michael Vaughn –

As I write this article this week I want warn you that it has the potential to be controversial. In 2018 there are few subjects as emotionally charged as abortion. However, as this article is entitled, “Something to Think About”, I am going to stay in that vein as I share some information with you and ask a few questions.

First of all, were you aware that the majority of Planned Parenthood clinics are located near or in neighborhoods where Black women can have easy access? Why is that? Did you know that—according to Right to Life of Michigan—on average 900 black babies are aborted each day in America?!

In the school district that we are in, there are about 1200 students in the 9th – 12th grade. Therefore, according to the national average five (5) high schools are being wiped out each week in our country! Since 1973 there have been 19 million black babies aborted in America; that is the entire population of New York State! In 2014 36% of abortions were to Black women when the total population of Black people in America was 13.3%; putting Black abortions at a rate that was almost 3X the number of Black people in the country. Why is that? Doesn’t it seem strange that the most vocal forces for abortion to remain “the law of the land” are people that are not Black? Why is that?

I know that I have hit you with a number of statistics and questions out of the gate, but I wanted to set the stage for the rest of the article. Since the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court by President Donald Trump, people who are pro-choice have “gone off the rails” to protect a “right” that they believe they have. However, when they talk about this “right” why is it that they never talk about the raw statistics or the heinous process of abortion or interview women that have had abortions and how they feel after they have killed their child? This issue is emotional because the people that want to keep killing babies have made it such. They refuse to face the truth that abortion is murder of the most heinous kind because it is done in a place that should be the safest, the mother’s womb. There is a statement that says that the most dangerous place for African-Americans is in their mother’s womb!

Abortion takes the lives of more Black people than all crimes committed against Black people combined and until Black Lives Matter focuses on ridding our communities of abortion, they cannot be taken seriously. Governor Cuomo has been working overtime to solidify the abortion policies in New York State in case the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The question is why? He would say that it is to protect a woman’s right to choose. He would say that it is a woman’s health issue. However, he will not discuss the disproportionate numbers of Black babies that are being aborted each day.

It is illogical for Black people to support abortion given the facts surrounding how many Black women are having abortions relative to other ethnic groups. Our community is getting wiped out before we have even been given a chance at life. Being sucked out and ripped apart before the gifts that God has given are even able to be manifested. Know that a politician is being deceptive if they do not discuss the facts of abortion when they fight so vociferously for abortion. I would like to see one politician defend how wiping out the equivalent of five (5) high schools full of Black people each week from the face of the earth is a great thing.

I know that abortion is an emotional issue; however, I am just asking to look at the data and decide for yourself. Why support a system that goes after the most innocent amongst us with such fervor? Is it because they really want to give a woman a choice or is it there another motive? Hmmm…now you have something to think about!

Rev. Michael Vaughn currently serves as senior pastor at New Wineskin Church in Rochester. Contact him at mvaughn.seniorpastor@newwineskin.org

(The views expressed on our opinion pages are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or viewpoint of the Minority Reporter.)

