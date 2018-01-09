Something to Think About: Celebrating the Mayor’s Achievements

Op/Ed By Michael Vaughn –

As we start the new year, I want to give a shout out to the honorable mayor of the city of Rochester, Lovely Warren.

Mayor Warren took the oath of office for a second term on Jan. 1, which was administered by her mentor, New York State Assemblyman David Gantt.

I was fortunate enough to have been invited to the inauguration, and my wife and I were happy to attend.

Anyone who has read my columns in the past may realize I have been no fan of the positions Democrats have taken on many issues that I believe, for the most part, are misaligned with biblical principles (e.g. homosexuality, abortion, raising taxes, willfully violating federal law in support of sanctuary cities, etc.).

However, I can support the fact that the mayor has made significant achievements in her lifetime, and I can do this without compromising my beliefs, since these two things are not mutually exclusive.

Relative to everything that I know about the mayor, she appears to be a principled person who seems to make decisions relative to what is in her heart.

I have had the opportunity to hear her share her thoughts and feelings on several different occasions, and I believe that she is a good person.

We may disagree on many political and social issues, but I do support the goals she has achieved in her lifetime, particularly becoming the mayor of Rochester – twice!

It was good to see the many people who were in attendance during the inauguration, because it showed the strength of our Democratic process, and the pride we shoud take whenever the person we support is elected. (It is also something Democrats should do on a national, state and local level in reference to President Donald Trump’s victory).

Mayor Warren had to campaign, and follow the Democratic process to get to the place she’s in now.

Nothing was handed to her, and, therefore, she’s had to work hard for what she’s earned.

And, Assemblyman Gantt swearing in the mayor has represented the culmination of her efforts.

Not only did I enjoy the inauguration, but I really appreciated the program the city of Rochester shared as a part of this event.

There were excellent gospel singers, relative to who they were, and the songs that they sang.

This was a testament to the mayor, because she was not trying to be politically correct, she was expressing what I believe were her heartfelt beliefs relative to the music that she appreciates.

When people call on you to be a part of something, they are reaching out to you for what you bring to the table.

As a result, the gospel singers were who they were, and those who were in attendance enjoyed the expression of their gifts during the event.

This was wonderful to witness.

Ultimately, my prayer for Mayor Warren is that, as she executes the office she has again been sworn to uphold, she does so in a manner that aligns with biblical principles.

There has been so much political correctness in our society lately that we have become confused.

However, the mayor’s inauguration was an expression of who she is at a personal level, and I would encourage her to move forward in that same vein as she works throughout this second term.

So, at the beginning of 2018, I say, “Congratulations Mayor Warren on a job well done, and my prayers are with you as you execute your office during this second four-year term. The way you started, let it be the guiding light for the decisions that you make this term! Blessings on you!”

If you would like to contact me, please email me at mvaughn.seniorpastor@newwineskin.org.

