Something to Think About: Don’t Be Played!

Op/Ed By Michael Vaughn –

As you read this column, please remember that its title is “Something to Think About.”

The goal of this column is to help the reader think about current issues and topics, as well as to see if the passion surrounding some of the items we focus on in our daily lives warrant the energy we give to them.

Since the incident in Charlottesville, there have been a number of calls for officials across the country to remove certain statues in various municipalities because of what, or who, they may represent.

This would be a foolish undertaking.

And, in my humble opinion, the idea is right in line with the narrative the news media feeds upon, and needs to ensure keeps going.

It is good business to ensure that black people and white people are at odds with one another.

The media needs there to be a constant division amongst the races.

If not, they would not have much to report.

Here are some things worth thinking about.

First, isn’t it interesting that the stir about removing these statues seems to have all of a sudden become a major issue?

These statues have been standing for many, many years, and, suddenly, there is a call for them to be removed during the presidency of Donald Trump.

That is no coincidence.

It has been well planned by the media, and it plays into the narrative that helps to keep the drama and division going in America.

Why didn’t this discussion take place when President Obama was in the White House?

He was there for eight years, and I do not remember such a call for these statues and monuments to be removed.

When there was a “good” president in the White House, maybe these groups who are calling for the removal of these statues would have been more successful.

However, that would not support the narrative, so therefore it was not worth encouraging.

Second, isn’t it interesting that some of the more prominent figures in the Democratic Party have seemed to receive a pass when it comes to having things associated with them tampered with, or removed?

Case in point, the late Senator Robert Byrd was a high ranking member of the Ku Klux Klan, and more than 50 schools, roads, etc., are named after him.

Yet, there have been no calls (or, at least no calls the media has reported) to have his name stricken from those schools and roads.

One might say he had a change of heart, so therefore it is ok.

However, in his past, he was part of group that is horrible, and goes against everything for which America stands.

So, if the folks who are angry about the statues are not also angry about him, they are disingenuous, and should therefore be ignored!

Lastly, where would it stop, and who gets to decide?

Every person has a past they would rather not be judged by.

It is one thing to remember the past to help us 1) know where we came from, or 2) to help us not to go back.

However, to act like the past still exists today would be folly, especially for our nation.

It would be wrong if we glorified the dark and evil parts of our nation’s past.

However, remembering it, and understanding it is something that may make us better. The statues of the people who represented certain institutions, events, etc. of the past are simply learning opportunities.

And, if they are removed, it may cause future generations to miss out on learning about the atrocities those events caused, which could put them on a course to repeat them.

It would be a mistake to allow the media, and various public figures, to play us by exaggerating the importance of removing these statues, and symbols of our past.

As a result, before we take them seriously, they need to share with us what they hope to accomplish by removing the statues; how far the removals should go; who gets to decide; and what they think is worth remembering, and what is not.

Until then, we should keep the statues up, and put our energy into the things that will unify us, instead of divide us.

Be someone who refuses to be played!

If you would like to contact me, please email me at mvaughn.seniorpastor@newwineskin.org.

Click here to comment on this column on our Facebook page.