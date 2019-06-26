Something to Think About: Elections Have Consequences

Op-ed by Rev. Michael Vaughn –

Rev. Michael Vaughn, Sr. Pastor, New Wineskin Church

This past legislative session in New York has put an exclamation point on the statement that elections have consequences; and should keep at the forefront of our minds that we need to ensure that we cast our vote each time we can.

Last year the New York State legislature became completely controlled by the Democratic Party.—the Assembly is controlled by the democrats and the Senate is controlled by the democrats. And we know that the governor is a democrat. This fact means that everything that occurs at the state level will be done at the will of the Democratic Party. Therefore, regardless of what the media may say or how others may spin it, the effects of this state going forward is a direct result of the actions taken by the democrats and the Democratic Party here in New York State. What also needs to be noted from the elections of this past year is that both the New York State Senate and the New York State Assembly are led by African-Americans.

So, what have the democrats done for the Empire State with their new found power and control? Indeed, they have had quite a session. One of the first things they did was pass a bill, signed into law by the governor, which enabled abortions through the third trimester of a pregnancy. Therefore, until the moment of birth, a baby could be murdered and it is sanctioned by the State of New York. It is sad to think that the first thing the Democrats did with their power wasn’t to help the economy, wasn’t to improve education in the state, wasn’t to alleviate the enormous tax burden that New Yorkers face but it was to ensure that the taking of life of those who are the most innocent among us was codified into law. Then upon passage, they celebrated! The other sad part to this is that the African-American leaders of the senate and the assembly were celebrating as well. They must have completely missed the fact that proportionately African-American babies lose their lives through abortion more than anyone else. How is it that African-American leaders can celebrate the enablement of ensuring that more African-Americans can have their lives taken?

Well the legislature was by no means done with that horrible law; they passed a law (with the governor) that enables illegal immigrants free college tuition! Here we have by definition, folks that are in this country illegally getting to go to college for free via money that has been taken by legal citizens that are working hard every day. Then after celebrating this atrocity, they initially denied free college education to the children of soldiers that were killed in the service of our country! So, it is Ok to pay for those here illegally but there was no money to pay for the children of those that paid the ultimate sacrifice? The democrats are on a roll!

As the session continued, they passed a law that specifically targeted President Trump. He has not released his taxes (and there is no law that says that he has to) but the democrats in the US congress are not happy with that so the democrats in New York have come alongside to assist them. They passed a law that enables them to provide President Trump’s state taxes to a congressional committee that requests them. How horrible it is that a state’s legislative body that is supposed to represent the constituents of New York State used their authority to target ONE man!

As they finished the session, they decided to assist the illegal immigrants again. They passed a law that enables illegal immigrants to get a New York State driver’s license. This is absurd. It continually strikes me as odd how none of these politicians ever give a real explanation as to how they deal with the illegal part of how these folks are identified.

Well elections do have consequences! The democrats in the state have done nothing for improving the economy here in New York, reducing taxes, boosting education, etc. They have used their power to ensure more babies are killed, illegal immigrants can go to college and get a driver’s license and that ONE man can have his taxes handed over to the US congress. The next time the election cycle rolls around, let’s remember that elections have consequences and let’s change the makeup of a legislature that truly doesn’t care about New York State!

Rev. Michael Vaughn currently serves as senior pastor at New Wineskin Church in Rochester. Contact him at mvaughn.seniorpastor@newwineskin.org.

