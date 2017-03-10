Something to Think About: It’s the NAACP not the NAATP

Op/Ed By Michael Vaughn

When I was growing up, I heard of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and thought that it was a great organization that would help folks like me, a young African-American male from a single parent home in a small city, to move forward, and to help me be all that I could be.

However, I was saddened to learn that this organization (at least where I came from) did not do much to help the people that their title implied they would.

I do not doubt that there have been many people this organization has helped over the years; however, I may just have not been one of them.

Fast forward to today, and it appears that the national NAACP has again veered away from its so-called mission to help “colored” people.

The national group has decided to boycott the state of North Carolina, in part, because of the law which mandates people use the bathroom of the gender that is listed on their birth certificates.

And, logically, some people may wonder why a law is even needed for something that appears to be so simple in the first place.

However, in our ever-present, politically-correct society, we have once again thrown logic by the wayside, in order to protect some individuals’ feelings.

I was disheartened to find out that the NAACP was siding with transgendered people, and boycotting the state of North Carolina.

The organization has stated in its name that part of its mission is the “Advancement of Colored People,” not the “Advancement of Transgendered People.”

And, with the number of issues still plaguing African-Americans today, it is ridiculous for the NAACP to be so distracted with this silly boycott.

I can’t think of any reason they would do this, accept for the same reason I believe my local NAACP was not helpful to me; it had been more expedient for them to focus on other matters, and not the people that they were supposed to be representing.

Maybe they decided to do this because they believe there is some political capital to be gained by making this move.

However, if I were a member of the NAACP, I would call for the removal of the board members who decided this boycott was a good thing.

And, if they were not removed, I would cancel my membership!

That is one of the beauties of America; we all have the right to protest.

It is well within the rights of the NAACP to boycott North Carolina, but it is also within the rights of the members of the NAACP to cancel their memberships, because of such a move.

As I’ve stated before, there is a simple win-win solution to the bathroom issue.

Transgendered people should use a bathroom that only one person can occupy at a time.

And, this bathroom should be open to whomever needs to use it.

Then, this would allow transgendered people to use the bathroom that they feel comfortable with, and it would assure that no little girl would encounter a grown man in the same bathroom as her!

The reason people have had a hard time grasping this simple solution has not been about protecting the way transgendered people feel; it has been to trample the rights of the 99.9 percent of us who are not transgendered!

And, as a side note, before someone gets things twisted and wants to equate the transgender struggle with the African-American struggle, it is nowhere, at all, equal!

I do not have to get an operation to become black, I was born that way. And that is the way God intended.

Just like we are born either a male or a female, and that is the way God intended.

Changing one’s gender because one does not want to accept his or her God-given gender is a choice, and the rest of society should not have to pay for the consequences of that choice.

It is for these reasons, that I firmly believe that the NAACP has been completely misguided in their decision to boycott North Carolina.

Their decision to do so has been to implicitly equalize the transgender issue with the African-American struggle; and that is just not right!

If you would like to contact me, please email me at mvaughn.seniorpastor@newwineskin.org.

