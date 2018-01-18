Something to Think About: The Definition of Racism is Important

Op/Ed By Michael Vaughn –

There has been so much in the news surrounding the topic of racism lately, that it has caused folks to stop thinking, and to go directly to accusing.

Democrats are calling President Trump, amongst other names, a racist.

As a result, I thought I would share some definitions regarding the word racism, and then hold up President Trump against these definitions.

First of all, the word racism has been defined by Wikipedia as, “the belief in the superiority of one race over another, which often results in discrimination and prejudice towards people based on their race or ethnicity.”

Therefore, an individual needs to have a belief in superiority that manifests itself in action, in order to truly be exercising racism.

The one way to find out whether President Trump is racist would be to simply ask the question, “What actions has he taken that discriminates, or shows prejudice based on someone’s race or ethnicity?”

Some people may cite the ban he requested against people from certain Muslim countries as an example.

However, I believe it when the president said he took this action as a result of the information he received from intelligence sources, relative to the fact that the U.S. could not properly vet the people from these countries, and that these actions have been undertaken to protect the American people.

And, lest we should think President Trump is the first president to make such a move, I’d like to point out that each of his predecessors has also taken similar action, based on the fact that they have also banned certain groups who may have posed a security threat to our country.

President Obama banned Iranians and Syrians; President George W. Bush banned Syrians and Lebanese officials; President Clinton banned some Yugoslavians; President George H. Bush banned Haitians; President Reagan banned some Cubans; and President Carter banned Iranians.

So, if President Trump is exercising racism because of his ban, then the six presidents before him must have also been exercising racism, including President Obama!

In addition, the definition of a racist, according to Dictionary.com, is, “a person who believes in racism, the doctrine that one’s own racial group is superior, or that a particular racial group is inferior to the others.”

Based on this definition, we must also ask the question, “What has President Trump done that rises to the level of this definition?”

Please understand, I am not saying that President Trump is as pure as the driven snow, but what I am saying is that the labels he has received, such as being called a “racist” or saying that he is “exercising racism” have been unfounded.

What folks need to do is ask why he has been receiving all of these labels.

They are coming from the president’s enemies, and, as a result, they are biased against him.

That means we should question everything his enemies have said.

Currently, there is a firestorm brewing around the president, based on some comments he allegedly made during a meeting, which may have demeaned certain countries.

Folks have jumped on the “I hate Trump bandwagon (actually some have never jumped off),” based on these alleged statements, and they are now claiming that the president is racist.

Yet, again, we must look at the people who are making the claims.

I am not saying the president didn’t make these comments, and, if he did, they were indeed made in poor taste.

However, these words do not rise to the level of him being called a racist, and he is not excercising racism.

The Democratic Party, and the news media, are stirring up emotions by beating the drum of racism, in order to get people moving without using any logic.

It’s a trick they’ ve used over and over again, and it’s the only reason they’ve continued to use it – because it still works.

These definitions show that President Trump is not a racist, nor is he exercising racism.

Folks need to stop jumping on the bandwagon of emotionalism, take a look at what people are actually doing, and then call out the truth when they see it.

Remember, when you cry wolf long enough, people will stop listening to you, and then you will get devoured when the wolf really does come!

If you would like to contact me, please email me at mvaughn.seniorpastor@newwineskin.org.

