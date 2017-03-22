Something to Think About: The Most Innocent Black Lives, and The Black Lives Matter Movement

Op/Ed By Michael Vaughn

I was recently invited to participate in a panel discussion titled “Black Genocide in 21st Century America,” hosted by the Fredrick Douglas Society of New York.

The title was a very ominous one, and it was one that spoke about abortion, and its impact on African-Americans.

Just as the Rochester City School District felt it was appropriate to hold “Black Lives Matter” day on Feb. 17, I also believe it is appropriate to bring up the subject of abortion among African-Americans.

Here are some things to think about:

According to the Family Research Council, there have been over 15.5 million abortions of African-American babies since Roe v. Wade.

And, during the same period of time, more African-American lives have been lost to abortion than have been lost to AIDS, violent crimes, accidents, cancer and heart disease combined!

Some doctors have also said the most dangerous place for an African-American is inside the womb.

In fact, I believe abortion has done to African Americans what the Ku Klux Klan has only dreamed of doing.

Statistically, there have been more African-Americans killed by abortion, weekly, than there have been killed in total by the Ku Klux Klan!

The reason I’ve brought this up is because, if someone is principally aligned to the Black Lives Matter movement, then the subject of abortion, and the work to end it, should also be a part of what the organization is about.

If we were to ignore abortion in the African-American community, yet still state that “black lives matter,” that would be hypocritical, and speak to a progressive agenda more than to a heartfelt philosophy.

Indeed, what has happened to black people at the hands of law enforcement in our country, needs to be addressed.

However, what has been done by organizations like Planned Parenthood should also not be overlooked.

I find it extremely ironic that the party which has the most fervent passion to protect abortion rights at all costs, has been dependent upon the population of Americans who have been most impacted by abortion.

What do you think would happen if African-Americans withheld their votes from politicians who supported abortion?

I think abortion would be halted!

African-Americans hold the power to transform the Democratic Party, and they do not use it to promote agendas that will help their causes. That goes from inner city crime, to school choice, to abolishing the abortions that are killing more African-Americans than anything else!

Babies in the womb are the most innocent among us, yet they are also the most vulnerable.

Through abortion, a life is snuffed out, and the God-given potential possessed by that child will never be released, and society loses because of it.

As a nation, we need to do what we can in order to stop abortions, and we can do this by teaching our young people that having an abortion means you are taking a life that is full of potential, and one that’s not just some mass of tissue.

We should also provide significant financial relief to those families who are willing to adopt a child, instead of funding abortion clinics, such as Planned Parenthood.

According to pregnancypause.org, there are about 1.3 million abortions per year, however there are as many as 2 million couples who also want to adopt.

However, only about four percent of women who have unwanted pregnancies actually give their children up for adoption.

Maybe if we stop focusing on ensuring a woman can have an abortion whenever she wants, and focus on increasing the number of women who will give their babies up for adoption, we would make the changes African Americans need in this country.

There has been a lot of division in this country recently, and that’s part of being a democracy.

Yet, when it comes to abortion, we are talking about life and death.

This is an issue that should have only one side, and that side is pro-life!

In addition, under terrible circumstances such as rape or incest (which accounts for less than 2 percent of abortions, overall) this is a special circumstance, for the woman to whom this has happened.

But, abortion should not be the option to which the victim is referred.

Why follow one violent action with another? This may set the woman up for even more trauma and mental stress.

If we truly take the “Black Lives Matter” movement seriously – as a black man, I say the issue of doing away with abortion must lead the discussion!

If you would like to contact me, please email me at mvaughn.seniorpastor@newwineskin.org

Click here to comment on this column on our Facebook page.