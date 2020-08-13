Something to think about: Who’s Been Really Impacted by the Continued Unrest?

Op-ed by Rev. Michael Vaughn

Rev. Michael Vaughn, Sr. Pastor, New Wineskin Church

As I’m sure you had noticed there has been continued rioting in Portland, Oregon and continued unrest in cities like Seattle, Richmond, Chicago, New York, etc. The unrest that has taken place can be attributed to the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. However, the continued unrest has NOTHING to do with George Floyd and everything to do with folks that demand lawlessness and want to stir up friction between races, political parties, sacred institutions, etc. What we are seeing now are people that don’t live in those communities, who don’t look like me or George Floyd and really have no clue what racism really is. Therefore, one has to ask the question, why is this going on and who really is being impacted?

As far as why this is going on, there are many reasons that one could assign. One could be, the desire to influence the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election, or folks have gotten a taste of lawlessness and want to continue tapping into it, or folks could really think that the vandalism, violence, etc., really serves a purpose that will effect change and therefore they can continue to do it. Regardless of the reason, the second part of the question is the real meat of the issue. Who really is being impacted? Think about where these lawless acts are taking place, think about what political party is in charge of these cities and why are they not allowing law enforcement to do their jobs? Who is going to be impacted the most by these lawless acts and the inability of the police force to do their jobs because of the politicians in these cities? The people that voted for them, African-Americans and Latinos! This is where we have to wake up, no one is truly woke if they are not yelling and screaming about what the Democratic party is doing to black and brown people in these cities. If police aren’t able to do their jobs, crime will rise and it will not be in the suburbs (where many of these rioters most likely live) it will be the inner city where many black and brown, lower income people live. It is these folks that are mostly going to be impacted. Also, it is black owned and brown owned businesses in these cities that will suffer the most as folks will not come and support their businesses.

The question is why? If these Democrat mayors, governors, senators, congress people, etc., truly cared about African-Americans and Latinos why are they allowing their neighborhoods to be shattered? Why are they making the police department impotent when it comes to the ability to fight crime and restore law and order? The people that are truly impacted are the ones that we need to think about here. There is an agenda that the media and politicians have regarding the lawlessness that is occurring and the unfortunate thing is that it is occurring at the expense of black and brown people.

Where is Rev. Sharpton and other “leaders” of the African-American community? Why are their voices silent? Why do we only hear about them when there is a photo-op or something horrible happens like what happened to George Floyd. Rev. Sharpton needs to call out Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, etc. for not taking a stand against the atrocities that are happening to neighborhoods and cities where there are large populations of African-Americans. However, his and other African-American leaders that refuse to speak out only further confirm my “house negro” suspicion, they are not allowed to speak against the “massa”.

These acts of lawlessness need to stop as it is hurting the black and brown communities at levels that we may not truly understand. If the leaders really cared about their real constituents, they wouldn’t allow this destruction to take place. It is time to see if they really care for the “hand that feeds” them; the African-American voter!

Rev. Michael is senior pastor of New Wineskin Church.

