Something to Think About: Why Haven’t Democrats Supported Adam or Robin?

Let me start off by saying that I am not a registered Democrat.

However, there is something interesting brewing in the selection of a candidate for the 25th Congressional District seat formerly held by the late Louise Slaughter.

The candidates for this race exemplify what I have said for quite a while in this column, as well as in other various conversations.

That is, why is it that the candidate who is being officially backed by the Democratic Party in Monroe County is Joe Morelle?

I do not have a problem with him, but he is not African-American.

Now, before you throw me out of the room, hear me out.

If the Democratic Party, either locally or nationally, wants to win elections that have to do with the African-American vote, why does it seem that, when there are certain elections, such as for mayors, U.S. Representatives, and U.S. Senators, the Democratic Party does not stand behind African-American candidates?

If they enjoy the support of greater than 90 percent of the African-American vote EACH election cycle, why don’t they select African Americans as their choices to run in these high-profile elections?

Prior to Lovely Warren becoming mayor, she was not the choice of the Democratic Party.

She had to collect her signatures to force a primary, and eventually ended up winning.

African Americans represent the one group that seems to offer its vote in a consistent manner, yet they receive nothing for it.

And, while it is one thing to continue to simply give lip-service to the African-American population (if it were more than that we would see these politicians in our communities more than just on election cycles); it seems it is quite another to say to the African-American community ‘We want you in the leadership of our party, and as elected officials on a state and national level.”

Have you ever wondered why there are not more African Americans serving as U.S. Senators?

Hmmm?

It appears that the only time we see politicians, other than those who are African-American, is when they come to our community asking for our votes.

When was the last time Joe Morelle came to the African-American communities of Rochester?

What about Rachel Barnhart?

However, when they need our votes, here they come.

As African Americans, we need to know (and let the world know) that our vote is worth something!

We need to demand that the party we support in such massive numbers should field top-quality African-American candidates for seats such as the one in the 25th District.

And, if there is a primary, let it not be because the African-American candidate had to work so hard to get on the ballot.

We give Democrats our votes faithfully each election cycle. They should at least put us on the ballot as the party’s choice!

I am not saying there should be a “quota” system for who gets the Democratic party’s support.

However, I am saying that African Americans need to demand that the party start nominating and standing behind African-American candidates for higher-ranking offices.

Consequently, it is my prediction that Adam McFadden (sorry Robin, folks just do not know who you are) will win the Democratic primary against his opponents, and he will face the Republican candidate in the general election.

That is because African Americans will support him in high numbers, and hopefully Democrats will feel the strength of the African-American vote!

The Democratic Party needs African-Americans to win elections.

And, African-Americans need to make their demands known to Democrats if they are willing to continually offer their votes.

One of those demands should be that Democrats should support African Americans as the party’s choice when seats like this become available.

BTW, did you know that the darling of the African-American community, former President Barak Obama, WAS NOT the initial choice of the Democratic Party?

Ask yourself, why was that?

