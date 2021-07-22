Sonu Sood Writes Emotional Note To His Late Mother On Her Birth Anniversary

NEW DELHI — Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on July 21, 2021, penned an emotional tribute on the birth anniversary of his late mother.

The “Dabangg” actor shared a series of monochrome throwback pictures on his Instagram handle that appear to be the pictures from his mother’s wedding day as she is seen clad in bridal attire.

He also shared a heartfelt note on how much he missed her.

“Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me. I promise to give my best always & make you proud (sic),” he wrote.

“These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vacuum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again. Stay happy where ever you are, and keep guiding me always. Love u maa (sic).”

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 900,000 likes within a few hours of being posted.

It received likes and comments from celebrity followers, including Suniel Shetty, Farah Khan Kunder, Esha Gupta, and more.

Kunder also left a heartfelt comment on the tribute post shared by Sood.

“Rula diya na (you have made me sentimental) … mothers r always with us… whether physically there or not (sic),” she wrote.

The actor has been winning hearts with his philanthropic work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to setting up oxygen plants — Sood has been doing it all.

In April, the “Happy New Year” actor also appealed to the government and charitable organizations to consider the future of the children who have lost their parents in the coronavirus pandemic.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video requesting free education for the children who have suffered.

“I would like to request the government —the state government, the central government and other institutions that are trying to help — to make it a rule that children who have lost family members during Covid-19, should get free education in school and college, regardless of whether it is a government school or private one,” he said in the video.

The post garnered more than 1 million views and was captioned, “Need to come together for every individual who has lost a loved one in this pandemic.”

Sood, who had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital in Punjab in April, had also launched “Sanjeevani — A Shot of Life,” an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

Separately, on the film front, Sood will feature in the upcoming Telugu movie “Acharya,” starring Chiranjeevi. He also has “Prithviraj,” co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline.

Also, Sood recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid-19 lockdown titled “I Am No Messiah.” The book, written by the actor himself, reveals the emotional challenges he faced while extending help.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil)