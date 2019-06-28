Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Honors Tokeya C. Graham

Tokeya C. Graham was honored by the

Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Provided photo.

An educator and speaker on race, literature and women’s issues was honored by the Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Tokeya C. Graham, an associate professor in the English and Philosophy Department at Monroe Community College, received the 2019 Keeper of the Flame Award.

The award honors the community impact and contribution of an individual, group, organization, exhibit or project. The Keeper of the Flame award also recognizes the relationship to the sorority’s national five-point agenda of educational development, political awareness and involvement, economic development, physical and mental health, and international awareness and involvement.

Graham is known for her efforts to prepare leaders in the African American community.

She founded We All Write, an African American female writing collective that focuses on the challenges, successes and triumphs of African American women.

She founded Charity ROCs, a nonprofit organization that lets Rochester residents support minority and female-focused causes, families and individuals.

She is chairperson of the Girl’s Literacy After School Program and the Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley’s Voices of Experience Program.

She hosts the “Soulstainable Living” weekly radio show on WAYO 104.3 FM and WGMC Jazz 90.1 FM, during which guests share their stories and discuss issues and topics relevant to the African American community.

In addition to teaching at MCC, Graham is a member of the President’s Expanded Cabinet, the African American Affinity Group, the Diversity Council and the Creative Writing Committee. For the past several years, she has served as advisor to the Black Student Union at the MCC Downtown Campus.

In 2017, Graham was an ATHENA Awards Young Professional Finalist. Last year, she received the Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley Leadership Award.