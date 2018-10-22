SOTA Announces Partnership Aimed at Supporting Collaboration between Seniors and SOTA Students

By staff –

The Village, a senior living community, is adopting School of the Arts (SOTA) Students and supporting their 2018-2019 Performance Season with an $11,200 donation.

The announcement was made Wednesday by SOTA Board President Danielle Giannini at an event on SOTA’s Main Stage where SOTA’s Chorus and The Village Chorus were preparing to rehearse for the upcoming caroling season.

According to Giannini, Leisure Care’s financial largess is only one portion of this unique initiative. “The Village is ‘adopting’ the students at School of the Arts to begin developing a cross-generational relationship which encourages life-long learning for both young people and senior citizens. Plans are underway for both organizations to work collaboratively on a wide variety of artistic projects involving SOTA’s six arts disciplines: Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Music, Theatre Technology, and Visual Arts.”

Periodically throughout the school year, SOTA students will travel to The Village to sing, dance, and perform for the residents. Students and residents will work on shared Visual Arts and Creative Writing projects together. In addition, SOTA students will participate in piano recitals, choir concerts, jazz concerts, and photography exhibits on The Village campus. These enterprising young people will use their talents to enrich the quality of life for The Village residents.

“This “adoption” gives SOTA students an opportunity for on-going, meaningful community involvement, and a chance to gain life-experience from the vibrant seniors at The Village,” said Alan Tirre SOTA Assistant Principal of the Arts.

In return, organizers say The Village residents will visit SOTA seeing shows, assisting with costume and set design. Their participation at SOTA’s many performances will encourage and inspire SOTA’s emerging artists.

“Supporting SOTA is a perfect fit for The Village. Friends of SOTA’s mission, and the needs of the student body dovetails beautifully with our core values as a company. At Leisure Care we believe it’s key to put family first, give back to our community, give meaningful contribution to the company, do the right thing, and make a positive difference every day,” said The Village General Manager Mike Matteo.

The Village is owned and operated by Leisure Care, a national retirement and assisted living company, and is located at the Unity Campus in Greece.