South Australia Leaves Virus Restrictions Unchanged

ADELAIDE, Australia — South Australia has decided against imposing increased local Covid-19 restrictions despite the ongoing outbreak in Victoria.

The state’s transition committee met on June 1 and resolved to keep the current level of measures in place. They largely restrict most venues, including pubs, restaurants and others business to 75 percent of their usual capacity.

But Police Commissioner Grants Stevens said tougher measures could be imposed if the situation across the border continued to deteriorate.

“There was a conversation on what those trigger points may be that would see restrictions coming back into place,” he said.

“We can’t ignore the fact that there are very concerning situations in Victoria.

“The number of exposure sites is significant.”

Stevens urged anyone with any virus symptoms, no matter how minor to get tested, expressing some concern at the relatively low level of tests being conducted. He said that would give health officials the earliest possible opportunity to get on top of any community cases.

The commissioner said should the situation in Victoria get worse, local authorities could consider imposing fresh restrictions on the movement of people around South Australia.

“People need to appreciate just how seriously we take this,” he said.

“But at this point, we’re confident the community will respond in the manner we need them to.”

Victoria recorded three new locally acquired coronavirus cases overnight, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 54.

Currently, all Victorians are not allowed to travel to South Australia except people who live within 70 kilometers of the border.

